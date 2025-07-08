This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

President Donald Trump and AG Pam Bondi completely punted over a question over Jeffrey Epstein during Tuesday's televised cabinet meeting.

Reporter: "Your memo and release yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein - it left some lingering mysteries. I guess one is whether he ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency. The former labor secretary, who was Miami US Attorney Alex Acosta - he allegedly said he did work for an intelligence agency. So can you resolve whether or not he did..."

To which Trump responded : "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?!? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking - we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things that... And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time? I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question about Epstein at a time like this when we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened... it just seems like a desecration.

Then Bondi jumped in - saying "First, to back up on that. In February, I did an interview on Fox and it's been getting a lot of attention because I was asked a question about the client list. And my response was 'it's sitting on my desk to be reviewed,' meaning the file - along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That's what I meant by that. Also to the tens of thousands of video - they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were. Never gonna be released. Never gonna see the light of day. To him being an agent; I have no knowledge of that. We can get back to you on that."

So, children being violated by whom?

And when can we expect 'phase II'?

It's as if a magician accidentally sawed his assistant in half for real, blood spilling everywhere as she bleeds out, and then you hear "It's all part of the show, folks."

