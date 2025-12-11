The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
slaicker1's avatar
slaicker1
37m

I’ve been reading these DMSO miracle cures for years for pretty much everything without a single protocol on how or specific amounts. If this midwestern doc is so brilliant pushing the miracle cures for everything apparently using DMSO, why is the protocol missing🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
LisforlearnSch's avatar
LisforlearnSch
33m

I'd like to know where to get dmso, in what form & dosage. Or is it best to visit a functional med doc?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture