The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

A medical substance most people have never heard of is treating autoimmune disease, nerve injury, and even conditions doctors say are “untreatable.”

Better yet, it’s “very safe.”

That substance is DMSO.

Dr. James Miller says it works so well for so many things that it “seems unbelievable.”

Here’s what it’s helping patients recover from:

• Autoimmune disorders

• Chronic nerve inflammation

• Diabetic neuropathy

• Stroke-related disability

• Debilitating arthritis

• Vaccine injuries

• Chronic pain

• Cancer

• And even gastrointestinal disease, which affects over 20 million Americans.

What’s shocking is how consistently DMSO restores damaged gut tissue in conditions most doctors consider lifelong.

And if gut issues are part of your life, what DMSO can do to help deserves your full attention.

Living with a gastrointestinal disease isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a nonstop battle.

Flare ups strike without warning. Plans get cancelled. Pain, urgency, fatigue, and fear take over daily life with a moment’s notice.

Hospital stays become routine. Toxic medications and the resulting bills pile up. Poor nutrient absorption leads to additional struggles over time.

It’s a hidden burden millions of people carry, but the medical system barely acknowledges it. They just throw medicine at it and never bother getting to the root cause.

Even as cases of inflammatory bowel disorder (IBD) continue to rise, the medical machine keeps repeating the same line: “We don’t know what causes it.”

That ongoing “mystery” happens to be very profitable.

Is the cause of IBD really such a mystery, or is it more profitable to kick the can down the road than it is to find the true cause and then the cure?

The answer is as easy as it is tragic. When the cause remains unknown, patients stay on expensive drugs—forever. Big Pharma wins. We lose. We’ve heard this story before.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and details,

.

Meanwhile, research connecting IBD to things like pesticides, ultra-processed food, food allergies, and even vaccine-related immune reactions gets pushed aside.

The research exists, but they don’t want to make the connection.

Why? There’s no incentive to heal people.

Whenever someone points out a possible immunological link between vaccines and bowel disease, the backlash is instant.

A vaccine may cause an unintended side effect? Impossible! You must be crazy!

It turns out, it’s not such a crazy idea. But unfortunately, Andrew Wakefield’s paper became something of a permanent gag order on the topic—even though earlier studies showed similar findings.

We’ve seen Crohn’s appear after meningococcal shots in college students.

And during COVID, autoimmune patients repeatedly experienced symptom flares after vaccination.

Israel’s data even showed 24.2% of booster recipients had autoimmune exacerbations.

I bet you’ll never hear that included in a medical ad on TV.

Around 1.17% of adults in the U.S. suffer from inflammatory bowel diseases. And chronic gut inflammation (irritable bowel syndrome) goes far beyond that—affecting 6.1% of Americans.

Unfortunately, these things are often missed because the scopes used by gastroenterologists don’t reach enough of the small intestine.

To make matters worse, many rheumatology drugs worsen IBD—yet patients aren’t screened for Crohn’s beforehand.

This isn’t precision medicine. It’s roulette. And it doesn’t have to be.

Once you see the pattern behind rising gut disease, it’s impossible to unsee it.

Thankfully, solutions do exist and

breaks down exactly what you can do if you’re suffering.

Thankfully, there is hope. An incredible molecule called DMSO consistently produces some of the most dramatic GI recoveries ever documented.

Things like:

• Crohn’s symptoms disappearing

• Ulcerative colitis flares resolving in days

• Diverticulitis pain fading in hours

• Abscesses dissolving

• Bleeding ulcers healing when drugs failed

And this isn’t new. Dozens of studies showed DMSO normalizes stomach acid, stops bleeding, heals ulcers, and protects intestinal tissue from burns, ischemia, and inflammation.

It’s use has just been hidden from us, thanks to the FDA.

DMSO is what researchers call an umbrella therapy.

It works not by targeting one pathway, but by fixing the underlying biological failures that drive most diseases

It tackles things like oxidative stress, inflammation, impaired microcirculation, cellular injury, and immune dysregulation.

That’s why it helps everything from strokes to arthritis to autoimmune flares.

DMSO restores the environment the body needs to heal—something that very few pharmaceuticals ever do.

Don't miss my exclusive interview with

We go over what people are getting wrong about DMSO and what the real science shows it can actually do.

Let’s start with the stomach.

DMSO has been shown to stop bleeding ulcers, reduce stomach acid when it’s too high, improve enzymatic digestion, prevent erosive gastritis, and protect against NSAID and alcohol damage.

In multiple trials, DMSO outperformed cimetidine, the standard ulcer drug. That’s huge!

Patients whose ulcers resisted months of treatment healed in as little as four weeks.

That alone should’ve changed medicine. Instead, it was ignored.

Why? It actually heals and no one profits.

The results get even more astonishing in the intestines.

DMSO protects gut tissue even after complete blood-flow shutdown. Normally, this would be a death sentence for intestinal cells.

It prevents adhesions.

Stops inflammatory cascades.

Stabilizes immune responses.

Accelerates tissue repair.

Preserves stem cells.

Why does a suppressed solvent outperform hospital drugs for ulcers and Crohn’s? The answer will make you rethink everything about our modern medical system.

One of the most jaw-dropping findings involves amyloidosis, protein deposits that clog organs.

These cases are notoriously difficult to treat. Yet DMSO dissolves the deposits!

It also restores gut function, and can even reverse Crohn’s-related amyloidosis. It has all been documented.

Doctors spend years trying to manage complications that DMSO resolves by reducing inflammation, restoring perfusion, and stabilizing proteins.

It sounds like a miracle, but it isn’t. It’s what happens when you fix the root problem instead of masking the symptoms.

Peritonitis is one of the deadliest abdominal emergencies. It just so happens to also respond exceptionally well to DMSO.

With antibiotics alone, mortality is high. But with DMSO, the landscape changes dramatically.

DMSO boosts antibiotic potency, increases penetration into the peritoneum, reduces inflammation, restores blood flow, and dramatically improves survival.

Let that sink in. One of the deadliest conditions known to medicine can be flipped with a therapy that most doctors and hospitals don’t know anything about—or flat out ignore.

The liver benefits are equally stunning.

DMSO protects the liver from Tylenol toxicity, alcohol damage, carbon tetrachloride, chloroform, ischemia, and inflammatory cascades.

Have you ever heard of anything that does all of that?

DMSO restores glutathione, reduces fibrosis, prevents necrosis, and improves mitochondrial function.

And in tissue culture, it’s even been shown to trigger stem cells to differentiate into healthy liver cells!

Cases of terminal cirrhosis improved when patients used DMSO properly and removed alcohol.

That’s not supposed to be possible—yet it happened.

The gallbladder story is just as compelling.

Readers report cholecystitis pain fading within days of starting DMSO!

Studies show DMSO prevents bile duct damage, reduces inflammation, and even helps dissolve difficult gallstones when paired with certain compounds.

And yes—DMSO is tolerated surprisingly well by the biliary system at therapeutic levels.

For people facing surgery, this can be life-changing.

But they’ll never hear about it unless they know where to look.

Pancreatitis is arguably one of the most agonizing conditions out there. And fortunately for those who have the misfortune of experiencing it, pancreatitis has almost no effective conventional treatment.

But once again, DMSO comes to the rescue.

DMSO has been shown to reduce necrosis, lower inflammatory markers, restore pancreatic blood flow, accelerate tissue healing, and relieve pain—quickly.

In trials, DMSO patients became pain-free in a fraction of the time. They were also discharged in only three days, compared to a week or more for controls.

That’s big. But for chronic pancreatitis, the improvements were even more dramatic!

People deserve to know this exists.

Most people with hemorrhoids suffer quietly for years.

Incredibly, topical DMSO shrinks them. And injections can eliminate long-standing cases. Suppositories can even offer relief when nothing else helps.

Reports of hemorrhoids vanishing within hours or days are common in the DMSO community.

Reports of hemorrhoids vanishing within hours or days are common in the DMSO community.

And it makes sense. DMSO reduces inflammation, improves microcirculation, and stabilizes tissue. This means that the problem resolves instead of lingering and reappearing.

Again, root-cause medicine vs Big Pharma symptom management.

If one suppressed therapy improves dozens of GI conditions, what else has been hidden from the public?

uncovers it all in this report on curing gastrointestinal diseases.

It seems like DMSO can fix everything, doesn’t it? There is a really simple reason why.

Most chronic diseases share the same core issues.

They often include inflammation, oxidative stress, impaired blood flow, cellular dysfunction, and immune overactivation.

Address those problems and you’ll see multiple conditions improve at once.

That’s exactly why people taking DMSO for something like a foot injury suddenly notice their gastrointestinal flares calming, their sinuses clearing, their vision brightening, and their pain easing.

It’s not magic. It’s biology that’s been ignored for decades.

The only magic here is that the FDA and Big Pharma were able to make DMSO disappear.

If hospitals were able to use DMSO regularly, the impact would be absolutely enormous.

Across the board, we would see fewer deaths and disabilities, faster healing after injury and surgery, fewer chronic conditions, better outcomes for things like burns and trauma, fewer stroke impairments, and so much more.

But embracing DMSO is bad for business. It would destroy billions in pharmaceutical revenue.

And that’s exactly why it has never happened—not because the science is weak, but because the therapy is “too effective.”

This is why

stresses learning how to use DMSO safely and correctly—yourself.

You won’t be given DMSO in the hospital so it’s up to you to learn more. But carefully—not recklessly, and not randomly.

Take back control of your health by learning the tools that you can use yourself—safely, effectively, and affordably.

Because when systems refuse to change, people must learn to help themselves.

And we can and will.

Subscribe to

to learn exactly how to tap into the healing powers of DMSO and transform gastrointestinal disease.

You’ll discover: GI-specific protocols, info on DMSO enemas and suppositories, companion natural treatments, safety guidelines, and how to source DMSO.

Right now, we’re living in an era where transformative therapies exist, but they’re buried beneath regulatory capture and profit incentives.

Numerous healing modalities exist and they’ve been hidden from us—on purpose.

DMSO wasn’t suppressed because it failed. It was suppressed because it worked. In fact, it worked too well.

Once people rediscover it, the landscape of chronic illness begins to shift—one recovered patient at a time.

DMSO helps the stomach, intestines, pancreas, liver, gallbladder, and the entire immune system.

A safe, multi-system therapy threatens every industry that’s been built on lifelong disease management.

DMSO was buried, the research vanished, and doctors stopped learning about it.

But thanks to independent reporting, public demand, and people like A Midwestern Doctor, DMSO is resurfacing.

And the results are impossible to ignore!

If you or someone you love struggles with Crohn’s, UC, IBS, gastritis, reflux, pancreatitis, gallbladder pain, hemorrhoids, or chronic gut inflammation, this might be the most important report you read this year.

We’re in the midst of a grassroots medical shift.

People are trying DMSO for one issue, finding relief, and discovering that it helps three more problems they didn’t expect!

When you experience that kind of healing, you don’t keep it to yourself—you shout it from the rooftops! So word is spreading, communities are growing, and the research is reentering the public sphere.

This is how medical revolutions begin—not from within the institutions, but from real people reclaiming and sharing what actually works.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

