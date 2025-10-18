The Vigilant Fox

Kelli Mickeliunas
My husband and I have been on statins for over 10 years, and when I found out that it leads to dementia and Alzheimer’s, and I also found out that you need the cholesterol in your liver to feed your brain, I decided to get off of them. When I went to the doctor and he did a blood test and it was higher than 163, he said, did you stop taking your statins and I said yes, and told him that it’s not good for you and that your body needs that cholesterol to feed your brain. He told me that if he does a blood test and my so-called bad cholesterol is high, he has to prescribe statins or they take away his license to practice. The AMA and pharmaceutical companies own the doctors.

Bruce Cain
They want to kill us, whether that by Statins or financing radical groups to destroy our countries. Everything is centrally orchestrated. They look at us as either useless eaters or useful idiots.

In my last essay I pointed out that all globalist policies - Smart Meters, 5G, the Plandemic, Digital ID etc. -- have been rolled out globally and at the same time. And these policies have all been pushed by the UN/WEF/WHO and funded by globalists like Soros, Bill Gates and many others. In this essay I am exposing the fact that these same billionaires are also funding Left Wing Extremists and Radical Islamic Groups globally and at the same time. Why are they funding these groups that seek to destroy the US and Western Civilization? Shouldn’t they be prosecuted for treason?

Left Wing Extremists and Radical Islamic Groups are being funded by Billionaires Globally

The Globalist Agenda moves forward globally, and at the same time, to divide and conquer WE THE PEOPLE

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/left-wing-extremists-and-radical

