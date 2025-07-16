The NPR CEO never saw this bombshell coming when she dared critics to name a story exposing NPR’s bias. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was ready and delivered a scorching, viral takedown that lit up the internet.

Grab a seat. Here are the 10 most shocking and explosive headlines you need to see from today.

#10 - @SenJohnKennedy single-handedly destroys NPR CEO who asks for proof that NPR is biased.

This was a glorious takedown.

On CNN, Katherine Maher invited critics to show her a story that’s biased.

Sen. Kennedy dropped the receipts, highlighting the absurd bias of some NPR headlines in this viral X thread.

For example, this NPR headline: “Michael Avenatti, a profile of the media-savvy attorney.”

“You know where Michael Avenatti is today? He’s in jail. You know why? He’s a crook,” Kennedy replied.

Next NPR headline: “How racism became a marketing tool for country music.”

“I kid you not. American taxpayers are spending half a billion dollars a year to pay a local station to buy content that says country music is racist,” Kennedy said in disbelief.

Kennedy then pointed to another NPR headline that claimed President Biden’s presidential debate performance didn’t change the election, days before he dropped out of the race.

“If you believe that headline, you believe in the tooth fairy. But that’s what NPR reported with your tax dollars.”

“NPR reported that there is no evidence that biological men have an unfair advantage over biological women in sports. NPR also called America’s interstate highways racist,” Kennedy added.

“I did not know our highways were racist. I thought they were concrete,” Kennedy said, baffled. “But not according to NPR.”

“No person with a brain above a single-celled organism would call these articles fair and balanced,” Kennedy wrote.

“American taxpayers SHOULD NOT have to fund this opinion journalism.”

Read the viral thread here.

#9 - Dr. Brian Hooker reveals that pediatricians can earn over $1 million a year, just from vaccine incentives.

Sen. Johnson: “Do pediatricians get incentivized with percent vaccination of their (practice)?”

Dr. Brian Hooker: “Yeah, they’re typically incentivized directly by HMOs. HMOs buy and sell vaccines.”

“So vaccines are big business for HMOs.”

“But the incentivization is anywhere from $200 to $600 per fully vaccinated patient as long as a certain percentage of their practice is fully vaccinated.”

“So some pediatricians can make upwards to a million or more a year just in those incentives.”

Credit: @EndTribalism

#8 - @CenkUygur drops the only question worth asking after reporter claims only MAGA influencers care about the Epstein “conspiracy theory.”

REPORTER: “I don’t think MAGA cares about this. I think the MAGA influencers care about this because for years they created content and made money off of stoking this conspiracy theory.”

UYGUR: “You can’t call this a conspiracy theory. The conspiracy theory is that hundreds, maybe over a thousand, girls r@ped themselves. That’s a lunatic conspiracy theory.”

“Trump said that the files don’t exist. Then he said the files are fake and written by Obama and Biden. So which one is it? Are they fake, or do they not exist? So who r@ped the girls?”

“Think they can’t tell us. Why can’t they tell us? Either because leaders in both parties are deeply, deeply implicated, or an intelligence agency, either CIA or Mossad, is deeply implicated.”

#7 - Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport says Tucker Carlson is “an Iranian s*x doll.”

“I think he’s a performer who is now bought and sold.”

“[When he interviewed] the President of Iran, he’s, like, giving a manicure, pedicure, massage.”

“What Tucker Carlson says means nothing to me. In regard to the Jews, this is a guy who, in my opinion, has turned into an Iranian s*x doll. He’s America last.”

Notice how the “unbiased journalist” Chris Cuomo offered ZERO pushback to any of these statements.

#6 - Trump triples down on the Epstein Files being a Democrat “hoax.”

“I know it's a hoax.”

“It's started by Democrats and it's been run by Democrats for four years. You had Christopher Wray and these characters, and Comey before him.”

“It's all been a big hoax that's perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net and so they try and do the Democrat's work.”

#5 - Trump says he’ll declassify two bombshells Durham never could: The annex showing FBI ignored new intel on Hillary’s emails and the intercept proving Hillary approved the Russia hoax.

Credit: @gc22gc

#4 - Thomas Massie Files Bill to REPEAL the PREP Act and Strip Big Pharma of Legal Immunity

#3 - Loser Who Failed to Assassinate Trump Sends Extremely Bizarre Letter to Judge

#2 - CEO says he “had to reject an offer worth around $20 million for nationwide, large-scale demonstrations across the country” against President Trump.

#1 – Senior Counselor to President Trump, Peter Navarro, reveals the U.S. has brought in over 100 BILLION dollars in tariff revenue.

“We’re just getting started,” he says.

BONUS #1 - Doctor Reveals What COVID Vaccines Do to the Lungs in Just One Week

BONUS #2 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #3 - Joe Rogan Ambushes Gavin Newsom via Text With a Brutal COVID Question

BONUS #4 - The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

BONUS #5 - The $1,000 Home Upgrade I Wish I Made Sooner

