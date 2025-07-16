The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
2h

Being that they’re obviously dropouts from “The View”, and so far left that they think they’re right, I doubt NPR will ever understand that 1) watch what you ask for and 2) how utterly stupid they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jason Chastain's avatar
Jason Chastain
1h

Leftist retards stopped pretending their media was unbiased in the 90’s. Fully out the closet left in 2,000 with the “hanging chads” in Florida between Bush and Gore.

They sometimes think they aren’t so bad because they’re an echo chamber, but the proof is how much they hate FOX news.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture