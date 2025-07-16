Image credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The PREP Repeal Act (H.R. 4388) would END liability protections for experimental pandemic countermeasures like mRNA injections — and restore the right to sue for injury.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has introduced the PREP Repeal Act (H.R. 4388), a landmark piece of legislation that would fully repeal the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act — the federal law that grants sweeping legal immunity to pharmaceutical companies for injuries caused by emergency medical countermeasures, including mRNA injections.

“The PREP Act is medical malpractice martial law,” said Rep. Massie. “The 2005 PREP Act prevents people from holding corporations accountable for the pain and suffering they cause during Presidentially declared emergencies. Americans deserve the right to seek justice when injured by government-mandated products. The PREP Repeal Act will restore that right.”

What the PREP Repeal Act Would Do:

Fully repeals Sections 319F–3 and 319F–4 of the Public Health Service Act — ending liability protections for pandemic countermeasures.

Restores the right to sue under federal and state law for injuries caused by drugs, biologics, or PREP Act–covered products.

Applies retroactively to pending lawsuits and appeals.

Rescinds unused federal funds from the PREP Act injury compensation fund.

Includes a severability clause to ensure the bill survives court challenges.

The PREP Repeal Act could be the single most important health freedom bill in Congress. It would dismantle a key pillar of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, end blanket immunity for vaccine manufacturers, and bring long-overdue accountability for harm.

Supporting this bill is essential to restoring integrity and accountability in public health.

You can read the full bill text here.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Copyright 2025 Focal Points

