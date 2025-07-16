This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Ryan Routh, the guy who attempted to assassinate President Trump the second time last year has expressed a wish to be sentenced to death, despite it not being a potential punishment in the case.

Routh wrote to US District Judge Aileen Cannon asking why the death penalty is not on the table and also requesting to be part of a prisoner swap between the US and adversaries such as Russia or Hamas.

In the letter, Routh wrote, “Why is the death penalty not allowed? At nearly 60, a life of nothingness without love — what is the point? Why is it not all or nothing?”

Under federal law, the penalty for attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate is imprisonment for any term of years or for life, with no provision for the death penalty, which applies only if death results from such a crime.

Routh faces federal charges in addition to the attempted assassination, including assault on a federal officer, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and other gun possession offenses.

“I had wished for a prisoner swap with Hamas, Iran… or China for Jimmy Lai or one of the 40 others, or to freeze to death in Siberia in exchange for a Ukrainian soldier… so I could die being of some use and save all this court mess,” Routh further wrote.

“Perhaps you [Judge Cannon] have the power to trade me away… An easy diplomatic victory for Trump to give an American he hates to China, Iran, or North Korea… everyone wins,” the letter also states.

Routh also referred to his legal team in the letter, saying that he “no longer want[s] to listen to how horrible a person” he is, and that he will be “representing [him]self moving forward.”

“They do not want the case and I no longer want to listen to how horrible a person I am — I can beat my own self up; I do not need help,” he wrote, adding “Best I walk alone.”

He went on to apologise for having to “expend everyone’s time” by firing his lawyers, claiming “It was ridiculous from the outset to consider a random stranger that knows nothing of who I am to speak for me… I am sorry — a childish mistake,”

“I am so sorry, I know this makes your life harder. Sorry to expend everyone’s time on one so insignificant and useless,” he added.

He got that right.

Routh has previously written several unhinged letters in which he shifts from wallowing in self pity to demanding peace in the Middle East, an end to the two party political system in the US and a correction of the national debt problem.

He has also praised fellow wannabe Trump assassin Thomas Crooks asserting that both he and Crooks were “ready to die for freedom and democracy.”

