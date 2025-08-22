Happy Friday, readers.

#10 - Scott Jennings uses John Bolton’s own words to hang him after the FBI raid on his home.

Jennings reminded everyone what Bolton said after the Mar-a-Lago raid on Trump. Now, those words have come back to haunt him.

Bolton said: “There is no evidence there is a partisan motive here. I think everybody just ought to calm down, whether you’re pro-Trump or anti-Trump, and let the process work its way through.”

The process just worked its way through as Bolton’s morning began with FBI agents pounding on his door, raiding his home over allegations he hoarded and leaked classified documents.

But this story gets even better…

Trump ally Roger Stone, who was raided himself during the Mueller investigation, relished Bolton’s suffering as he sent him a personal message on X.

He wrote: “Good morning, John Bolton. How does it feel to have your home raided at 6 o’clock in the morning?”

Shortly afterward, he shared two images: the left showed John Bolton, and the right showed himself.

He wrote: “The man on the left had his home raided at 6 am because he did something wrong. The man on the right had his home raided at 6 am because he didn’t. Karma is a bitch.”

#9 - @DavidSacks makes Jason Calacanis squirm on air as he brutally reminds him just how badly he got duped by the Russia collusion hoax.

This was a painfully long 74 seconds for Jason. You could see how badly he wanted out.

“Moving on.”

#8 - Trump confirms that after DC, he is deploying the National Guard to Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles as well (according to Vance).

DC was just the beginning. Trump is going to deploy the National Guard to Democrat-run cities nationwide.

Credit: @WarClandestine

#7 – Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe calls the raid on John Bolton’s house an attack on his “First Amendment rights.”

But in a prior clip about the raid on Trump, McCabe admitted that in order to get a search warrant to raid someone’s home, you must convince a judge there is “probable cause that a federal crime has been committed.”

@mazemoore nailed it with the side-by-side replay that completely exposed McCabe as a “corrupt partisan hack.”

He wrote: “What a joke. Spot the difference in the coverage? A corrupt partisan hack like McCabe belongs on CNN, not anywhere near the FBI.”

#6 - Dr. Paul Offit Says All Children Under the Age of 2 Need the COVID Vaccine

“I don't think this is an example where we need nuance. This is an example where we need a clear, firm recommendation … Healthy young children benefit from this vaccine.”

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#5 - Donald Trump piles on John Bolton’s misfortune, calling him “not a smart guy” and “maybe very unpatriotic.”

Trump said he had no prior knowledge of the raid...delivering the remarks while wearing a hat that read: “Trump Was Right About Everything.”

“He’s...not a smart guy, but he could be a very unpatriotic guy. I mean, we’re going to find out.”

“I know nothing about it. I just saw it this morning; they did a raid.”

“I don’t want to know....I tell Pam and I tell the group, I don’t want to know, but just you have to do what you have to do. I don’t want to know about it.”

#4 - HHS Says States Must Honor Religious Vaccine Exemptions or Risk Losing Federal Funds

#3 - Babies in Homes with High Levels of Wireless Radiation Have TRIPLE the Risk of Developmental Delays

#2 - Leaked call reveals the Washington Post reached out to a former Trump pageant contestant, hoping to “expose” President Trump.

But whoopsie. The former pageant contestant contacted James O’Keefe and recorded the paper’s bureau chief admitting, “If all we had was people saying Trump was a gentleman, we wouldn’t do that story.”

Credit: @JamesOKeefeIII

#1 - President Trump announces the United States will take a 10% non-voting equity stake in Intel, part of a deal he and Howard Lutnick negotiated with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

This is a huge development because it’s the first time the U.S. government has ever bought a direct stake in a major chip company.

It shows a big shift in how America plans to protect its tech supply chain.

When asked why no other President did this, Trump said, “Because we were run by STUPID PEOPLE!”

Credit: @nicksortor

BONUS #1 - Karoline Leavitt Turns ABC Reporter’s Question Into a Brutal Self-Own

BONUS #2 - FBI, DOJ Caught Lying About Oklahoma City Bombing Footage

BONUS #3 - The Silent Scam That’s Destroying Your Gut, Brain, and Immune System

BONUS #4 – Disturbing New Data Unveils a Devastating Health Crisis Ignored By Politicians and the Media

These numbers should be front-page news everywhere.

BONUS #5 - The #1 Sound Your Brain Desperately Wants to Hear

