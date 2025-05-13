This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday released never-before-seen footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island mansion.

Many of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were committed on his private island Little St. James in the Caribbean.

The O’Keefe Media Group released video showing a creepy image of a baby in a sink holding a phallic toy near Epstein’s kitchen table.

Click here to view the new O’Keefe video in case footage is deleted or censored.

WATCH:

The O’Keefe Media Group last Wednesday released explosive undercover video of John Bryan, a royal family advisor, exposing Prince Andrew’s sexual relations with minors and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

WATCH:

Last year The Gateway Pundit obtained photos of young girls on Epstein’s property on Little Saint James, US Virgin Islands dubbed “pedo island”

Some of the photos of Epstein’s island were released in 2022. Some of the previously redacted photos were unredacted and released last year.

photo unsealed by SDNY and obtained by The Gateway Pundit

The Gateway Pundit also obtained Epstein documents that revealed Prince Andrew’s close ties to the deceased pedophile.

Click here to read how Epstein victims described how Prince Andrew sexually assaulted them.

