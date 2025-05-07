This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

In a new interview with Benny Johnson, House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) revealed what may be the most damning development yet in the fight to uncover the truth behind Jeffrey Epstein’s sinister global sex-trafficking and blackmail network: the Epstein files may have already been destroyed—and the federal government might be complicit.

Comer, who has spearheaded numerous high-profile investigations into Biden family corruption and the weaponization of federal agencies, made it clear: he believes the Department of Justice no longer has the files—if it ever did.

Comer believes the files are already destroyed to cover up the deep state.

“I don’t think the Department of Justice has [the Epstein files]—or at least the Attorney General does not have them—or she would have turned them over. The President ordered them released. The Attorney General ordered them released. We all know they have not been released. One of my biggest fears, which I expressed with Kash Patel and a lot of people, including Stephen Miller, going into the new administration, was this: I hope they’re not shredding documents right now. This was a few weeks before the transition. I said, “I hope they’re not shredding documents.” But you all need to go on that first day and try to get all this stuff released, because my fear—based on what I’ve dealt with in investigations and in communication with this deep state apparatus—is that they’re probably in there shredding documents as we speak. So, hopefully someone has a copy of that.

The Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), has been relentless in its pursuit of transparency, but Comer revealed that Luna is “pretty frustrated” by the stonewalling.

And I hope we find out, because our task force, led by Anna Paulina Luna—you’ve had her on your show many times—has done everything. I mean, she’s relentless, she’s persistent, and she’s pretty frustrated right now that these files haven’t been released, even though the President and the Attorney General have ordered them released. But it’s like I told Anna, the same thing I told Patel and everybody else: you assume that somebody in the deep state said, “Okay, we’ll just put these in a file back here—this incriminating evidence on everybody—and maybe the next administration can do whatever they want to do with it.” That’s unfortunately the way it’s supposed to work, but it hasn’t worked with this deep state.

Comer’s gravest concern is the potential involvement of the federal government in Epstein’s operations.

The congressman suggested the Deep State’s actions may not be driven by loyalty to figures like the Clintons, but rather by a desire to protect their own power and avoid disruption.

Benny Johnson:

So they’re just going to let the incriminating evidence sit there smoldering, that can put them all in prison. James Comer:

They should. That’s what they’re supposed to do. But you and I have dealt with them, Benny. You’ve covered the deep state as well as anyone. They cover their tracks, and it’s just hard for me to believe they’re going to leave incriminating evidence. If the government was involved—if the government wasn’t involved, I don’t think they would have any reason to protect Bill Clinton or Hillary Clinton. They’re never going to be elected to anything again. I don’t think they would have any reason to protect Bill Gates or anybody else. The concern I’ve always had about the Epstein file is: was the government involved? Did the government know? Was the government using Epstein and the videos to blackmail the most influential people around the world? If that’s the case, then they knew there were victims of sex crimes there—and they did nothing. That’s the concern I have. If the government covers this up, I don’t believe it’s because of any love affair or affection for the Clinton family, just like I never believed they were hiding and covering for the Bidens because they loved Joe Biden. It was because they hated Donald Trump. They didn’t want their agencies to be disrupted. The same thing with the Epstein files. I don’t know this, but my concern is that the government may have known a lot more and may have been an active participant—maybe with the intentions of intelligence gathering. Who knows? But at the end of the day, I don’t think the American people would be okay if the government knew that crimes against young women were occurring, and yet they did nothing to intervene.

