This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The O’Keefe Media Group on Thursday released undercover video of US Attorney General Pam Bondi revealing previously undisclosed information about Jeffrey Epstein.

In an April 28 recording Pam Bondi revealed to a stranger in a DC restaurant that there are ‘tens of thousands of videos of little kids’ for the FBI to comb through.

“Do you know when the Epstein files are going to be released?” a concerned citizen asked Pam Bondi.

“We hope soon.” When pressed for more information Bondi added, “No. You know what it is? There are tens of thousands of videos, and it’s all with little kids.”

“That’s where they’ve [the Department of Justice] been working. People don’t understand, but that’s what they’ve been working on going through,” Bondi said.

The O’Keefe Media Group contacted Pam Bondi’s office on May 1 to request comment about the covertly recorded footage.

A week later on May 7, Pam Bondi echoed her private statements to the public for the first time: “There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn, and there are hundreds of victims, and no one victim will ever get released.”

“Why was this information held back in the first place?” James O’Keefe asked. “Does this show that the government apparatus is still working behind the scenes to protect powerful people involved in the scandal?”

WATCH:

The O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released explosive undercover video of John Bryan, a royal family advisor, exposing Prince Andrew’s sexual relations with minors and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share