This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Leading Republican lawmakers have expressed skepticism over the news that Virginia Giuffre, the most prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, has committed suicide.

Giuffre was found dead at her farm in Western Australia Friday, with a statement from her family declaring that the years of sexual abuse she suffered had driven her to it.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” the statement read.

It continued, “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

Giuffre also claimed that Prince Andrew, the brother of British monarch King Charles, forced her to have sex with him on three occasions when she was 17 years old.

The news of her death has prompted many to return to this post that Giuffre published in 2019:

It also follows a bizarre post Giuffre made just three weeks ago when she claimed she had been in a serious road accident and had just days to live owing to serious injuries.

The New York Post later reported that Western Australia police described the crash as “minor,” with no serious injuries recorded.

The report also noted that an adult witness who was on the school bus that supposedly struck Giuffre’s car stated “I don’t know what’s true and what is not, but I do know [the injuries] are not from the bus incident.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Mike Lee were among those who quickly expressed doubts about the situation.

Former Representative Matt Gaetz also made his opinion clear:

Giuffre’s death Comes as the Trump administration has repeatedly pledged to release all documents related to Epstein’s case, including the much anticipated ‘client lists’.

Many have expressed frustration that the documents are still being withheld without clear explanation as to why.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share