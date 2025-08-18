This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said on Monday that Ukrainians have completely changed their position on how they want their war with Russia to end.

Gallup polling conducted in July found that 69% of Ukrainians wanted “a negotiated end to the war as soon as possible,” while just 24% back their nation “continuing to fight until victory.” Enten noted on “CNN News Central” that at the beginning of the war, Ukrainians had nearly opposite opinions on the war.

WATCH:

“There have been some absolutely major shifts. The idea that Ukraine is going to achieve complete victory — that idea has collapsed within Ukrainian society,” Enten said. “What are we talking about here? Ukrainians on the war versus Russia? You go back to 2022, the start of the war: fight until Ukraine wins. Look at this — the vast majority, about three quarters, 73%, agreed with that position. Negotiate to end the war as soon as possible? Only 22%.”

“Look at where we are now. It’s a complete flip. It’s the inverse,” he continued. “Now, 69% want to negotiate to end the war as soon as possible, compared to just 24% who want to fight until Ukraine wins. That’s a 49-point drop in this position.”

Host John Berman asked the analyst what he believed caused the significant change.

“Well, I think one of the big reasons why opinions have changed is this idea that this war is going to end anytime soon? Uh-uh, Ukrainians don‘t think it will,” Enten said. “Take a look here — Ukrainians on the war ending within a year. Just 25% say that it is likely. Look at this: 68%, 68% say it is unlikely that the war will in fact end in a year.”

“And you’ll notice, John, this 68% looks a heck of a lot like this 69% who say that they want to negotiate to end the war as soon as possible,” he added.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for peace between Ukraine and Russia and pledged to bring an end to the war during his 2024 presidential campaign. He wrote on Truth Social Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could end the conflict if he agrees to drop both his North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership pursuit and aspirations to retake Crimea after Russia seized the region in 2014.

The Truth Social post came ahead of Zelenskyy’s forthcoming Monday visit at the White House, where the Ukrainian president is slated to convene with Trump and European leaders to discuss Trump’s Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump wrote. “Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

Putin has long asserted that Ukrainian NATO membership would be unacceptable to Russia.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share