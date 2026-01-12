Happy Monday, readers. I hope you had a good weekend. A lot unfolded over the weekend and today, so I’m here with the CliffNotes.

This is part of my daily series covering the top 10 news stories the media overlooked, every Monday through Thursday. Let’s get to the headlines.

#10 - Elon Musk makes a stunning longevity claim and treats it like a footnote.

He says “semi-immortality is an extremely solvable problem,” and that in hindsight, the solution will seem obvious.

Reaching 120 and beyond, Musk believes, is simply a matter of “changing the program.”

“When you consider the fact that your body is extremely synchronized in its age, the clock must be incredibly obvious. Nobody has an old left arm and a young right arm. Why is that? What’s keeping them all in sync? You’re pre-programmed to die. And so if you change the program, you will live longer.”

However, Musk said he is not interested in immortality: “One of the worst curses possible would be that you live forever.”

#9 - Brand-new Oprah interview reframes obesity as something people can’t control on their own.

“It’s not my fault!” Oprah says.

Oprah’s co-author on her new book, Dr. Ania Jastreboff, argues that telling people to “eat less” or “move more” is “just not possible” because it requires them to “control their biology and hold their breath.”

“And why would we do that?” Jastreboff asks. “We don’t do that for any other disease.”

JANE (to Oprah): “The good news for you, the transformative news, was that if [obesity] is a disease—”

OPRAH: “It’s not my fault!”

JANE: “It’s not my fault.”

OPRAH: “It’s not my fault, Jane! It’s not my fault! And I could weep right now … for all of the many days and nights I’ve journaled about this being my fault.”

#8 - Bill Maher immediately shuts down guest’s attempt to invoke white guilt on his podcast.

Prestige actor Joel Edgerton said: “I don’t know how you solve that [reparations] problem, especially two white dudes sitting on a lounge chair talking about it.”

Once Maher heard this, he pushed back hard.

“Okay… that’s the guilt thing that I’m not gonna buy into,” Maher fired back.

“Just because we’re white dudes doesn’t mean we can’t have opinions or that we can’t have this discussion.”

After that line, Edgerton dropped the white guilt altogether.

#7 - HHS moves to REPEAL Biden-era mandates to finally put an end to “fake daycare scams.”

“The proposed rule does three important things.”

1.) “It ends the requirement that taxpayer dollars must pay for child care before services are provided. States will no longer be forced to send payments to providers up front.”

2.) “It ends the mandate for enrollment-based billing. Payments can once again be based on verified attendance, not just enrollment, so that providers can’t bill for children who never show up.”

3.) “It ends the mandate to pre-fund guaranteed seats at child care centers without competition. This restores parental choice and brings back market incentives that reward legitimate, high-quality providers.”

“Many families struggle to find affordable child care and rely upon state and federal assistance,” HHS deputy secretary Jim O’Neill says.

“Unfortunately, Governor Walz has allowed resources to be wasted on wide-scale fraud, diverting those resources away from the families who rely upon them to make ends meet.”

#6 - Kristen Welker surprisingly gets Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to admit there was rampant fraud in Minnesota, and “everybody” in leadership didn’t do enough to stop it.



“Everybody could have done more to prevent fraud…the fraud’s real.”

Credit: RNC Research

#5 – SHOCKING TWIST: Pfizer contacts critic Dr. Wafik El-Deiry as mRNA vaccine–cancer paper explodes worldwide.

#4 - Journalist Nick Sortor drives through mob of rioters in Minneapolis who were threatening to kill him.

#3 - DOJ launches criminal investigation into the Fed and chairman Jerome Powell.

#2 - COVID vaccines linked to several cancer types in new review.

#1 - Poland's right-wing President Karol Nawrocki just VETOED a bill that would implement the European Union's censorship "Digital Services Act."



"The state is supposed to GUARANTEE freedom, not restrict it!"

Credit: Eric Daugherty

BONUS #1 - New Footage Shows Three Minutes Before Minneapolis ICE-Involved Shooting

BONUS #2 - White House Amplifies Shocking Claims of US Super Soldiers Deployed in Maduro Raid

BONUS #3 - The Most Vaxxed Country on Earth Now Faces a Population Crisis