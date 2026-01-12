The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
33m

Man, this is where the administration loses me.

Either fix the fed or don't, but publicly harrassing Powell is just making Trump look like an asshole.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture