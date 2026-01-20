This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

A far-left agitator who stormed a St. Paul church and harassed parishioners on Sunday is now taunting the DOJ and challenging federal prosecutors to come and get him.

William Kelly, a well-known leftist agitator, charged into Cities Church on Sunday as Don Lemon livestreamed the crime.

Kelly got in the face of parishioners on Sunday.

He later compared storming the church to Jesus flipping over tables in the Temple.

Worshippers and children were absolutely terrified as William Kelly, BLM activist Nikema Armstrong and Don Lemon interrupted the service and shouted down the pastor.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ has launched an investigation for potential violations of the federal FACE Act.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice, on Monday announced that the DOJ plans to charge Don Lemon and others under the Ku Klux Klan Act.

After storming the church, William Kelly taunted Bondi.

“Yesterday, I went into a church with Nikema Armstrong and I protested these white supremacists!” he said. “The pastor of the church is a f*cking ICE leader in the city?!”

“They want to come after me? F*ck em!” he said. “F*ck those f*cking Nazis! Come and get me, Pam Bondi! You f*cking traitorous b*tch!”

DOJ official Alina Habba responded.

