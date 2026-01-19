This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

A radical leftist thug in Minneapolis attacked a CBS reporter on Sunday while protesting outside the ICE detention facility in an incident that was captured by independent journalists on the ground in Minnesota.

It is currently unclear what led up to the incident, but these people are clearly angry and unwell.

A large crowd formed outside the Whipple federal building, where ICE has a facility, and they were seen harassing law enforcement.

Via Border Hawk News:

Bizarrely, a confrontation ensued between one of the anti-ICE radicals and a CBS reporter.

“We’re just standing here,” the reporter told the protesters who were heckling them and screaming in their faces.

The conspiracy theorists appeared to think that the CBS reporters were somehow in on ICE operations or that they weren’t doing enough to support them. Or, perhaps because Larry Ellison purchased CBS and the network is now viewed as more friendly to Trump, they were accusing the reporter of being pro-Trump.

Despite the ownership change, CBS is still not a Trump-friendly network by any means!

Eventually, a man shoved the reporter, and others stepped in to intervene.

Disgraced ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon, during an apparent break from joining in on the riots and illegally storming a Minneapolis church service, then emerged to quell the violent radicals, telling one man, “They’re just doing their jobs.”

The man in a green coat responded, “But every time they do it, Don, they’re getting ready to pull some sh*t.”

“I understand your frustration. You’re free to yell at whoever you want to yell at,” Lemon told him. “You shouldn’t antagonize them. It’s not them. These guys have been working probably for CBS for their entire lives, and because over the month or two, it’s changed, that has nothing to do with them.”

WATCH:

