Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Independent journalist Nick Sortor’s $1,000 camera was abuptly stolen Sunday as he was reporting on riots by protesters opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis, according to video taken by another independent journalist, Cam Higby.

Sortor and Higby survived a Monday attack in the Minneapolis area, during which a mob surrounded their vehicle, vandalized it and threatened to kill them. Higby and Sortor both posted to X about the incident, during which the allegedly Somali suspects sped down an icy sidewalk in their car with Sortor’s hand caught in a door handle while he was trying to retrieve his camera.

“Somali thugs in Minneapolis just stole @nicksortor‘s camera and then fled from him by driving down an icy sidewalk,” Higby posted. “Bystanders insisted we have to leave, and don’t belong in Minnesota. They followed Sortor’s vehicle for roughly 30 minutes, honking.”

Higby also posted a photo of the car the apparent thieves used to get away.

“A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis,” Sortor said. “They then DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle NOBODY bothered helping DHS MUST RAID THIS PLACE!”

The FBI Rapid Response account on X responded to Sortor’s post Sunday night.

“We’re on it,” the post said, drawing praise from Sortor.

“The FBI is now involved in the investigation of the Somalis who robbed me of my $1,000 camera and dragged me down the sidewalk LET’S GO!!! We will NOT surrender to these thugs! Thank you, @FBIDirectorKash and @FBI_Response!” Sortor posted.

ICE deployed hundreds of agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area following reports of welfare fraud in Minnesota. Officials estimate the fraud has cost taxpayers at least $9 billion, with some of the proceeds allegedly going to the Somalia-based radical Islamic terrorist group Al-Shabaab. Violent opposition to the agency’s operations increased after an ICE agent wounded one of three illegal immigrants who ambushed him.

Sortor and other conservative journalists were also attacked by anti-ICE rioters while covering the violent protests at an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, in October. Notably, Sortor was arrested by Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers on a disorderly conduct charge, according to multiple posts on X.

Jorge Ventura, reporting for the Daily Caller News Foundation, recorded video of a left-wing mob attacking an attendee of internet provocateur Jake Lang’s protest who was hit in the head repeatedly, and was bleeding from at least one head wound. Ventura also captured a photo of a masked individual holding what appeared to be an AR-15 pistol at a demonstration, as well as video of a member of the left-wing mob cursing at law enforcement officers.

Lang posted Saturday on X that one of the left-wing rioters stabbed him when his protest was attacked, but said he avoided injury due to wearing body armor.

