Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Former CNN host Don Lemon suffered a public meltdown after a calm, articulate churchgoer dismantled Lemon’s gaslighting narrative following a far-left disruption of a Minnesota worship service.

As previously reported, radical anti-ICE agitators stormed Cities Church, interrupting Christians in the middle of worship.

Instead of condemning the mob’s conduct or defending the constitutional right to religious assembly, Lemon inserted himself into the chaos—live-streaming the scene and aggressively confronting congregants who were already shaken by the intrusion.

One churchgoer delivered a sober assessment:

“These people have come into our house, and they’ve interrupted our worship. This is a house of peace, and we try to proclaim that. This stirs division and rancor. In the end, it’s not helpful. Ultimately, I believe they’ve lost. They’ve emptied a house of worship. Everybody’s gone home. Their point has been proven worthless. In the end, I think they lose. But more importantly, if I were to walk into any of their houses uninvited and cause derision and upset according to their values, I would ultimately be kicked out. It’s not a good way. I feel violated. I feel interrupted. I feel angry.”

The man explained, in plain terms, why the protest crossed a moral and civic line, comparing it to barging uninvited into someone’s private home to cause disruption. He described feeling violated, interrupted, and angry.

Rather than engage respectfully, Lemon attempted to pivot the conversation into a rehearsed talking point about ICE enforcement, claiming warrantless raids, mass detentions of citizens, and a lack of criminality among those apprehended. When the churchgoer contextualized enforcement as a corrective response to years of border chaos, Lemon grew visibly agitated.

The exchange escalated when Lemon repeatedly interrupted, insisted on his own authority, and chased the man as he attempted to disengage.

Don Lemon

Can I ask you something? When you were saying if you had showed up at their house, they’re saying that people are showing up at houses where there are citizens without due process—breaking and entering the house. One that we saw, I’ve been watching from New York, involved a battering ram into someone’s private property, and there’s no recourse. You understand what I’m saying? Churchgoer

This is all part of a much larger dialogue, in my opinion. On one side are people who watched a previous administration bring 12 million people in over the course of four years—many of them undocumented, many of them criminals, etc. This is another administration’s corrective. Now, whether you agree with the policies or procedures, I think I could actually be sympathetic to some of the concerns where there have been challenges to question and dissent. At the same time, these are what are called targeted interventions by ICE to keep the American people safe. Don Lemon

If I may respectfully interject here, I’ve been out reporting on a lot of these, and they’re not targeted. There are no warrants signed by a judge. Let me finish. They’re American citizens, many of them. Most of the people they detain don’t have criminal convictions or criminal records. Churchgoer

I’m not going to get into the weeds. Don Lemon

You should know that, though. Don’t you think that’s part of it? Churchgoer

Yes. I could also show you many opposing cases where we’re picking up very real criminals who have put Americans in danger. I’m not saying it’s pretty. I’m not saying it’s not messy. I’m not saying it couldn’t be better. I’m saying this is part of a much larger dialogue in which one administration caused a great deal of chaos, havoc, and danger for American citizens, and another is trying to correct that. Don Lemon

Do you believe that? Honestly… Churchgoer

Listen, you’re not a journalist. Don Lemon

Yes, I am. I want to give you the facts. Churchgoer

No. No, no, no. Don Lemon

Did you know that undocumented people and immigrants commit far less crime than American citizens? Churchgoer

We’re done here. Don Lemon

Than natural-born American citizens. You won’t listen. I’m giving you the facts. Churchgoer

You did not have facts. Don Lemon

He doesn’t want to listen to facts. That’s the interesting thing about this—that they won’t listen to facts. Churchgoer

No, no, no. Don Lemon

You shouldn’t hear the facts? Churchgoer

Of course I should hear the facts. But will you give me the facts on both sides? Don Lemon

That is the facts on both sides.

