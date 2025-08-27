This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The "dark money" network operated by Arabella Advisors has reportedly lost one of its top funding sources: a leftist billionaire's foundation.

Equally significant in the news cycle this morning, President Trump stated on Truth Social that George Soros and his radical leftist son, Alex Soros, "should be charged with RICO because of their support of violent protests."

A New York Times report indicates that the Gates Foundation has halted funding to nonprofit funds managed by Arabella, choosing instead to work directly with some partners rather than through intermediaries.

In its internal announcement, dated June 24 and sent to some Gates employees who oversee grant programs, foundation officials did not mention politics. Instead, they cited a desire to engage more directly with grant recipients and cut back on the use of intermediaries like Arabella entities. "Teams are increasingly working directly with programmatic partners — organizations that are deeply embedded in the communities we serve and closely aligned with our mission," the note reads. "As we look ahead, this is a chance to build deeper, more durable relationships with those partners — and to reinforce the kind of legacy we want to leave behind." -NYT

Tracing the Arabella network's donors is tricky. But according to the NYT, the Gates Foundation has plowed $450 million into the network since 2008, which in turn funneled money into other nonprofit entities, ranging from radical leftist climate groups to abortion initiatives, and even supporting the permanent protest-industrial complex against President Trump.

With President Trump back in the White House and investigations focusing on corruption across the Democratic Party's funding and nonprofit infrastructure, as well as ActBlue investigations, the risks for Bill Gates' progressive NGO empire have never been greater.

The move to cut ties could have happened even sooner, according to two people, one close to the foundation and one with knowledge of Arabella's internal operations. Over the last few years, Arabella has become a target of conservative watchdogs because of its work with groups that funnel money toward progressive causes. With President Trump back in the White House, the political risks have only mounted. -NYT

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute recently revealed a report that detailed how the rogue anti-Trump 'No Kings' front group, waging a permanent protest against all things Trump, "bagged $114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network."

The Gates Foundation told NYT that the move to sever ties with Arabella was "a business decision that reflects our regular strategic assessments of partnerships and operating models."

NYT's report on Arabella comes hours after NBC News confirmed Gates met with Trump at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

More details from the report:

Some nonprofits are distancing themselves from Arabella to keep Gates funding.

Several groups have started exiting Arabella's New Venture Fund (NVF), which serves as a fiscal sponsor for 170+ projects and has funneled billions into progressive causes.

While Gates once accounted for a significant share of NVF funding, in 2023 its contribution was only 2%. Still, losing Gates threatens Arabella's influence and revenue streams.

Related:

What's clear is that Gates is moving to insulate his foundation ahead of what could be a period of intense scrutiny and crackdowns on rogue progressive philanthropic networks.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share