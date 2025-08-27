This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jon Fleetwood

Openly promotes infant tissue harvesting as a forensic tool for SIDS, homicides, and "suspicious deaths," while calling for the samples to be digitized and fed into UN-linked AI surveillance systems.

A Gates Foundation–funded autopsy project published last week in Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology reveals newborn corpses were chemically embalmed for weeks so their organs could be harvested, catalogued, and standardized into databases tied to artificial intelligence, forensic investigations, and global mortality surveillance programs.

The new study comes after Gates financed the “Baby Open Brains” project, where researchers at the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain released MRI scans of infants as young as one month old into global AI databases to build the backbone for a nationwide government brain-tracking program.

The new embalming project also follows a Gates-funded tuberculosis vaccine trial in South Africa that left 260 previously healthy children infected with TB after being injected with live Mycobacterium bovis bacteria, and comes on the heels of Gates money backing U.S. gain-of-function experiments that engineered tuberculosis itself to grow unchecked.

The new Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology study recruited 100 dead infants from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India.

According to the authors, “The neonates were recruited from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Department of Pediatrics. CDA and MITS were conducted at the Centre for Foetal and Perinatal Pathology, Department of Pathology, after obtaining written informed consent from parents/guardians.”

Stillbirths, macerated babies (stillborn infants whose bodies had already decomposed in the womb), and fetuses were excluded.

These were live-born infants, mostly premature and extremely low-birth weight, who died shortly after delivery.

Parents were asked to sign consent forms for their newborns’ corpses to be used.

Infant Corpses Soaked in Chemicals

Instead of traditional autopsy, researchers tested so-called “Minimally Invasive Tissue Sampling” (MITS), a technique that uses biopsy needles to pierce the brain, lungs, and liver of the infant.

To preserve the bodies for study, the paper explains, “10% formalin was gently injected into the extremities, abdomen, and base of the skull… [and] the body was immersed in a large container filled with 10% formalin for 1–2 months to ensure thorough fixation.”

In plain terms, newborn corpses were chemically embalmed for up to two months while researchers harvested their tissues.

This wasn’t about compassion—it was about creating standardized samples that could be replicated and scaled.

Major Conditions Missed

Despite being pitched as a reliable substitute for full autopsy, the Gates-funded method missed major causes of death.

Persistent pulmonary hypertension (PPHN), a lethal complication in newborns, was detected in 19% of conventional autopsies but only 1% of MITS cases.

The paper reports just 5% sensitivity for this condition.

This means the method failed almost every time it mattered.

Yet instead of dismissing it, the authors describe the technique as “feasible” and promote it as ready for rollout in low-resource countries.

Accuracy was not the priority—scaling the data collection was.

Expansion Into Forensics

The study does not limit MITS to hospitals.

The authors write, “MITS has relevance in the field of forensic pathology in situations involving unexplained or suspicious neonatal and adult deaths, particularly in community or home settings where full autopsies are not feasible.”

What begins as hospital research is openly positioned as a forensic surveillance tool for governments.

Gates money is backing a system designed for SIDS cases (many of which are linked to vaccines), homicides, and suspicious deaths.

A 2021 Toxicology Reports study found that of 2,605 infant deaths reported to VAERS, 58% occurred within 3 days and 78.3% within 7 days of vaccination (p < 0.00001), while for the 1,048 SIDS cases alone, 51% occurred within 3 days and 75.5% within 7 days.

During a 2010 TedTalk, Gates stated that “if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower [the world population] by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

Infant Tissue Data Fed Into AI

The paper calls for combining infant tissue harvesting with artificial intelligence and directly connects the project to UN health surveillance programs:

“Integrating MITS with imaging techniques and artificial intelligence can provide rapid and accurate diagnosis… supporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal SDG-3.2.”

Put simply, infant tissues would be standardized, digitized, and fed into AI systems, with results tied into UN-backed mortality surveillance frameworks.

Under the guise of sustainable development, a system is being built to monitor infants at the international level.

The Gates Pattern: Cradle-to-Grave Monitoring

This project mirrors the Baby Open Brains (BOBs) program, also funded by the Gates Foundation, which released MRI scans of infants as young as one month old into worldwide databases for AI training.

That dataset was openly described as the “foundation” for NIH’s large-scale Healthy Brain and Child Development (HBCD) program.

With MITS, Gates money is now harvesting tissues from newborn corpses, chemically preserved and databased for AI.

In life, their brains are scanned.

In death, their organs are harvested.

Together, these initiatives form a cradle-to-grave surveillance system disguised as science.

Bottom Line

The Gates Foundation funded scientists in India to pierce newborn corpses, inject them with chemicals, and store them for months while tissues were extracted and catalogued.

The study openly promotes this process not only for hospitals but for forensic cases and government surveillance programs, with the ultimate goal of feeding the data into artificial intelligence.

Parents are told this is about “less invasive autopsies.”

In reality, it is the normalization of global infant tissue harvesting, chemical preservation of newborns, and the integration of their remains into AI-driven surveillance and state control.

Copyright 2025 Jon Fleetwood

