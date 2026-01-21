Bill Gates told an audience at the World Economic Forum that his global health initiatives have recently run into some major roadblocks.

So much so that it is having a “real impact” and leading to, what Gates argues, the deaths of children.

#10 - Bill Gates looks visibly troubled as he says the money well for his global health initiatives is drying up.

He reports donations are down “over 20%” and some donors cut money in a “very abrupt” way.

“This has real impact,” Gates lamented.

He blames the recent rise in child deaths on these budget cuts.

“From 2000 to 2024, we had record reductions in childhood death much faster than ever in history. In 2025, for the first time, more children died than the year before. 4.8 million versus 4.6 million. And that’s because donors cut money.”

#9 - Bill Gates has an awkward on-stage moment after claiming leaders could get re-elected just for doing a good job with AI.

The host suggested Gates repeat what he said to President Trump, and Gates looked like he wanted to end the conversation.

GATES: “I told the person who runs the NHS… that if they use AI properly, that alone might get them reelected.”

HOST: “ You should tell President Trump that.”

GATES: “Tell him what?”

HOST: “That if they do this right, he’ll get reelected.”

GATES: “Okay, he’s not supposed to run again, but…”

#8 - Michelle Obama catches liberal podcaster off guard with a blunt take on her husband running for a third term.

CALL HER DADDY: “If Trump does change the law and runs for a third term… do you think your husband would consider running?”

MICHELLE OBAMA: “I hope not!”

“I would be at home working against it.”

“And maybe a lot of people be like, ‘Good, we don’t want them anyway.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah!’”

#7 - Shocking new details emerge in the triple homicide case out of Florida.

Turns out Ahmad Jihad Bojeh shot up a Wawa in 2021, where one victim was shot several times and nearly died.

A judge let him back out into the community on an insanity plea.

The judge has the blood of three innocent people on his hands.

Credit: Andrew Kolvet

#6 - Finnish President says Europe can defend itself without the U.S. before saying 11 minutes later that he never said Europe could defend itself without the U.S.

Alexander Stubb: “Can Europe defend itself? My answer is unequivocally yes... without the Americans.”

Journalist, moments later: “You said earlier that Europe can defend itself without the Americans...”

Stubb: “Not exactly. That’s not a quote.”

Credit: Collin Rugg

#5 - Desperate WEF Davos Globalists Admit They’re Becoming Irrelevant

#4 - At Davos, Trump Demands “Immediate” Greenland Talks—Rules Out Invasion

#3 - Speaker at the World Economic Forum purports that all religions will be “taken over” by AI.

This is because “AI already thinks better than many of us,” therefore, “anything made of words will be taken over by AI.”

“This is particularly true of religions based on books like Islam, Christianity, or Judaism,” says Yuval Noah Harari, an Israeli historian who happens to be Barack Obama’s favorite author.

Regarding Judaism, he explained that humans previously held authority over the religion because they were the only ones who could understand its words.

“Now, no human can read and remember all the words in all the Jewish books, but AI can easily do that,” Harari pointed out.

“What happens to a religion of the book when the greatest expert on the holy book is an AI?”

This is an 88-second video you should hear for yourself.

#2 - Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced he had an unspecified illness in a Tuesday update on his website.

“Hey No Spin Nation. Sorry I am dealing with a malady. We have great doctors so we’ll fight the good fight,” O’Reilly wrote. “Doesn’t affect my fingers so will update you on me, news cycle, and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.”

We’re hoping Bill is okay and free from a serious long-term condition.

Read more.

#1 - World Economic Forum elites openly admit that chemicals are being sprayed into the atmosphere to cool the planet and even onto the food supply.

One insider admits most of these operations are handled by the military, carried out quietly and behind closed doors.

James O’Keefe went undercover at the World Economic Forum, capturing officials on camera admitting to what’s long been dismissed as “conspiracy theory.”

“A lot of the work actually came out of the military,” one admits. “They do this all the time — and it’s actually pretty cheap to do.”

Credit: Shadow of Ezra

