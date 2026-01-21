This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced he had an unspecified illness in a Tuesday update on his website.

“Hey No Spin Nation. Sorry I am dealing with a malady. We have great doctors so we’ll fight the good fight,” O’Reilly wrote. “Doesn’t affect my fingers so will update you on me, news cycle, and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.”

“No Spin News” is O’Reilly’s show he conducts on weeknights. He regularly appears on NewsNation and is best known for hosting Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor,” according to Brittanica.

Fox News fired O’Reilly in April 2017 amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.

“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims,” he wrote in a subsequent statement. “But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo also shared on “CUOMO” Tuesday that the 76-year-old O’Reilly would not be there for his scheduled appearance, saying, “He is sick … He’ll be back soon.” O’Reilly’s own update similarly lacked details, but expressed optimism about recovery.

WATCH:

O’Reilly debuted “No Spin News” in August 2017, according to Reuters. He has maintained a long-term relationship with President Donald Trump and appeared with him at the Sept. 11, 2025, New York Yankees game.

His announcement followed the death of prostate cancer-stricken “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams, Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson’s surgery to remove a cancerous tumor came amid psychologist and public intellectual Dr. Jordan B. Peterson’s illness.

O’Reilly did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share