At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, the Davos elites have gathered under intense scrutiny from surging populism and a mass rejection of globalism. Instead of the usual smug confidence, top figures openly confessed to collapsing trust and fading relevance, desperately calling for “dialogue,” “cooperation,” and renewed alliances while the ground shifts beneath them.

BlackRock CEO and WEF co-chair Larry Fink set the tone of vulnerability early on, stating “The world now places far less trust in us to help shape what comes next,” adding “If the World Economic Forum is going to be useful going forward, it has to regain that trust.”

Fink conceded that the group is “an elite gathering trying to shape a world that belongs to everyone,” adding that “Many of the people most affected by what we talk about here will never come to this conference.”

“Dialogue is the only way a room like this can earn the legitimacy to shape ideas for people who aren’t in the room,” Fink further declared.

French President Emmanuel Macron directly attacked the Trump administration, portraying tariffs as an assault on European sovereignty and the old order of global governance.

“Even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty,” Macron whined while wearing shades to hide his hideous eye problem.

Al Gore pushed his familiar climate alarmism, bizarrely tying political upheavals to weather patterns while warning of future mass migration.

“The World Health Organisation… says that by 2050, we could have one to two billion climate migrants crossing international borders,” Gore barked, adding “A few million coming from the eastern Mediterranean—with the climate drought there—led to Viktor Orbán, and Brexit, and authoritarian-friendly governments that have emerged.”

What?

He added, “It’s hard to imagine what a billion climate migrants would do to our capacity for self-governance.”

China’s Vice-Premier, He Lifeng, insisted on the inevitability of centralized global responses, dismissing resistance as futile.

“Amidst the rage and torrents of a global crisis, countries are not riding separately in some 190 small boats, but are rather all in a giant ship on which our shared destiny hinges,” he decreed.

WEF co-chair André Hoffmann defended the forum’s structure as “the international organisation for public-private cooperation—a space where government, businesses and civil society come together,” and claimed the WEF exists “to confront the defining challenges of our time”.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen creepily attempted to frame the current disruption caused by populism as a historic “opportunity,” for globalists referencing the end of the gold standard era.

“the seismic change we are going through today is an opportunity,” she urged.

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, now speaking in his capacity as Canadian PM, called on “middle powers” to band together, form new alliances and to stop mourning the “old world order.”

The contrast came sharply from Trump administration officials present at the Forum by way of invitation, who delivered no-nonsense declarations that the globalist experiment is over.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hammered European nations for decades of defense under-spending, with America footing the bill.

“They got a lot of catch-up to do,” Bessent emphasised, adding “The United States of America, since 1980, has… spent 22 trillion more dollars on defence than all of NATO.”

“Europeans have been spending the money on social welfare… and it’s time for them to pay more,” he bluntly declared.

Bessent also endorsed Trump’s strategic interest in Greenland, noting “Greenland is becoming more and more attractive for foreign conquest, and he very strongly believes that it must be part of the United States to prevent a conflict rather than getting the U.S. engaged… into a hot conflict.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stole the show, stating the global cultural shift in the bluntest terms.

“Globalization has FAILED. The Trump Administration and I are here to make a very clear point—globalization has failed the West and the United States of America. It’s a failed policy… and it has left America behind.”

“America is done exporting jobs and offshoring its future. We will no longer give in to globalization,” Lutnik stressed.

These clips capture a forum once accustomed to unchallenged influence now reduced to pleading for relevance. Unelected elites who long dictated terms from luxury mountain retreats face a world that has rejected their borderless vision in favor of sovereign nations putting their own people first.

