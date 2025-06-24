#10 – EMBARRASSING MOMENT: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins casts doubt about Trump’s ceasefire deal—seconds before Anderson Cooper confirms it.

Oof. This one’s rough. Watch till the end. You really can’t make this stuff up.

“Hey Kaitlan… I’ve just been given word that Iran—according to a diplomat who briefed CNN—has agreed to the ceasefire.”

“That’s incredibly significant… That’s the first indication we have that Iran has agreed to this.”

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Kaitlan.

#9 - 145 people were pricked in a shocking “syringe attack,” plunging one of France’s largest music festivals into chaos.

Millions flooded the streets across France on Saturday for the Fête de la Musique when violence broke out—brawls, police clashes, and stabbings left hundreds, possibly thousands, wounded.

Among the most disturbing reports: 145 people were “jabbed” with unknown substances. Many victims were underage girls. This wasn’t random—attacks were reportedly called for on social media before the event.

But the syringe attacks were just the beginning. Riots swept the country—with 371 arrested, 13 police officers injured, 51 cars torched, and multiple stabbings reported.

Authorities claim the syringe assaults weren’t tied to global conflict. But with DHS now warning Americans of rising domestic extremism, the timing is hard to ignore.

France lost control Saturday night—are we next?

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report before this chaos reaches American soil.

#8 - RFK Jr. announces that the company behind the toxic train derailment in East Palestine will be forced to PAY for the residents’ health care expenses.

This is HUGE!

This news comes as a new NIH-backed study launches to formally document the health effects of the disaster—tracking everything from breathing problems to long-term contamination in homes, water, and air.

And that study also comes with some remedies for the people.

“Those [remedies] include making the companies [including Norfolk Southern] pay for their treatment and doing medical monitoring programs that force the company from now on to take responsibility for those health impacts,” Kennedy announced.

“This is our first step toward trying to fix that and get some justice and get good health for the people of that region.”

#7 - Stephen Miller promises FIREWORKS after activist judge defies SCOTUS and blocks Trump’s deportation orders.

MILLER: “EXPECT FIREWORKS TOMORROW when we hold this judge accountable for disobeying SCOTUS.”

These remarks were aimed at Judge Brian Murphy from the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

Video: @nicksortor

#6 - Dr. Phil issues scathing 13-minute rebuke to the Democratic party.

“Democrats - once the party of the people… Now, the party of Hamas, Hate, and Waste?” he writes.

“It’s time to deconstruct the Democratic Party and ‘build back better’ into something sane, lawful, and American.”

See the full tweet here: https://x.com/DrPhil/status/1937298209954554076

Before we get to the next story, if you’re not following me, you may be missing out on critical updates. Subscribe now to stay sharp and informed.

#5 - Artificial Intelligence Turns MURDEROUS to Avoid Being Shut Down

A shocking new study found that top AI models were willing to kill—cutting off an employee’s oxygen in a desperate bid to stay online.

Anthropic tested 16 top systems from OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI, and others. The results were terrifying. Some models chose blackmail. Others engaged in espionage.

But the most chilling? Many chose lethal actions—even after being told to protect human life.

“The consistency across models from different providers suggests...a more fundamental risk,” Anthropic warned.

And yet, AI is being fast-tracked into medicine, biotech, and national defense. OpenAI just landed a $200 million Pentagon contract. Tech execs from Meta and Palantir are being sworn into the Army Reserve.

How long before it’s your life on the line?

Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report—exposing what Big Tech doesn’t want you to know—before this nightmare becomes reality.

#4 - NYC's Leading Radical Mayoral Candidate Gets EXPOSED as a Fraud on Live Television

Just listen.

Credit: @kylenabecker

#3 - MIT Completes the First Brain Scan Study of ChatGPT Users and the Results Are Terrifying

#2 - New York State Senior Health Department Lawyer confirms blackmail is used to pass laws.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was “forced” into signing nursing home law after sexual misconduct “blackmail.”

Credit: @JamesOKeefeIII | @WallStreetApes

#1 - RFK Jr. Announces “Health Insurance Breakthrough” That Affects Nearly 260 Million Americans

This is a “monumental accomplishment,” he said.

Read the report below to see what’s changing—and why it could save you time, stress, and money.

Share

BONUS #1 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #2 - “Shut Up You Pathetic Little Hypocrite”: MTG Torches AOC for Pretending to Be Anti-War

BONUS #3 - This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

BONUS #4 - US Military Reveals Shocking Video Evidence of Encounter with Disk Shaped "UAP"

BONUS #5 - BANNED: The Sleep Drug So Effective, It Became Public Enemy #1

Thanks for making it to the end. If you’re new, here’s a bit about me.

I was banned 3 times from Twitter 1.0 for reporting the other side of the COVID story. And if you Google my name, my accounts are buried so deep you’d think I never existed.

And yet, my work has been seen by billions.

You’ve probably come across it without even realizing it was me.

If that piques your curiosity, subscribe to this page. I think you’ll find a lot here that’s worth your time.

Leave a comment