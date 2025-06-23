Image credit: Ståle Grut, Gage Skidmore

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a blistering assault on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez, castigating her as a “pathetic little hypocrite” for supporting U.S. military involvement in Ukraine under President Biden, only to suddenly posture as anti‑war today.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez (D‑NY) condemned President Trump’s decisive strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as “clearly grounds for impeachment,” accusing him of a “grave violation” of constitutional war powers.

AOC immediately took to the public stage, calling Trump’s actions “disastrous” and “impulsive,” warning they risked “ensnaring us for generations in a war.”

She and other Democrats have begun floating articles of impeachment, claiming the president violated the War Powers Resolution by ordering military action without congressional approval.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment,” AOC wrote on X.

In Greene’s view, AOC’s sudden pivot—from championing proxy wars abroad to feigning moral outrage over another foreign engagement—betrays a broader Democrat pattern: consistently voting to bankroll overseas conflicts when convenient, then posture as anti‑war when politically expedient.

Greene doubled down on her point by noting AOC’s claim of “moral outrage” falls flat given her previous vote to fund the war in Ukraine under the administration she so often demonizes.

MTG wrote on X:

“Shut up you pathetic little hypocrite. YOU fully supported our military and IC running the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. And you VOTED to fund the Ukraine war under your President with dementia. You don’t get to play anti-war and moral outrage anymore.”

