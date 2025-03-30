#10 - Joe Rogan guest completely shatters the polio narrative.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries challenged one of the most sacred beliefs in medicine: that vaccines eradicated polio.

The truth is – polio wasn’t eradicated. Polio is actually “still alive and well,” Dr. Humphries declared. It’s just that a few sleights of hand made the world believe otherwise.

What largely brought polio cases down, according to Humphries, wasn’t the vaccine’s impact—it was a change in the way polio was defined.

“Polio is called different things today,” Humphries explained. “Whereas back in the 1940s, 1950s, the criteria for diagnosing polio were completely different to the year that the vaccine was introduced. The playing field, the goalposts—everything was changed… they were able to show a complete cascading drop of paralytic polio simply because of the way they changed the definitions of what polio is and what could cause it.”

After the vaccine rollout, cases that would’ve been diagnosed as polio were now labeled as Guillain-Barré syndrome, coxsackievirus, echovirus, or chalked up to lead or mercury poisoning.

She also pointed to another key factor: environmental toxins. The rise in polio diagnoses, she said, mirrored the use of toxic chemicals like DDT.

As use of neurotoxic pesticides like DDT, arsenic, and lead declined, so did toxic exposures that mimicked polio symptoms. Fewer kids were bathing in poisons that caused spinal nerve damage, so naturally, paralysis decreased.

“The tonnage of production of DDT absolutely mirrored the diagnosis for polio,” Dr. Humphries explained. Even today, she added, “The countries that still make DDT… are where we’re still seeing this paralytic polio situation happen.”

And when it comes to the poliovirus itself? It’s not quite as harmful as people think. Humphries explained that polio is actually a “commensal”—a virus that lives in most people without causing harm.

“95 to 99% of all polio is asymptomatic.” Dr. Humphries described a study of the Javante Indians, where “98 to 99% of every person they tested… had evidence of immunity to all three strains of polio,” yet none of the children were crippled. “They were like, ‘We don’t have any of that problem,’” she recalled.

Dr. Humphries also cited a chilling story in history. In 1916, a Rockefeller lab in Manhattan set out with “the specific stated goal… to try to create the most pathological, neuropathological strain of polio possible.” Researchers injected monkey brains and human spinal fluid into monkeys.

And that experimentation came with devastating consequences. “There was a big problem with that, which was [polio] released into the public by accident,” Dr. Humphries explained. “And the world experienced the worst polio epidemic on record. 25% mortality.”

In short, Humphries argued that polio didn’t vanish because of vaccines. It disappeared under a mountain of redefinitions, environmental triggers, manmade disasters, and a lot of propaganda.

#9 - Greg Abbott delivers the PERFECT response after Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked his disability and called him “Governor Hot Wheels.”

“It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate. And Americans are not buying it. It’s one reason why Texas is going to remain red and why Republicans are going to continue to win elections across the country.”

“The bottom line is that Republican states like Texas are leading the way. And with comments like this by Democrats, we will just leave them in the dust in future elections.”

#8 - Bill Maher Demands Gavin Newsom Explain the Government Hoops Blocking His Roof Repair

Bill Maher has been trying to make changes to his roof for years, but California’s endless red tape keeps getting in the way. Frustrated by the needless bureaucratic hurdles, Maher finally had the chance to confront Governor Gavin Newsom face-to-face and ask why even basic repairs feel impossible in the state.

This isn’t Maher’s first run-in with California’s regulatory nightmare. Back in 2018, when he tried installing solar panels, he faced over three years of delays due to permits and red tape.

Now, following a new roof debacle after the wildfires, Maher is fed up.

“Let’s talk about what’s important: my roof,” Maher said firmly to Newsom.

“Your roof?” Newsom asked—surprised.

“My roof,” Maher reiterated.

Maher explained that after a wildfire damaged his roof, he chose to repair it exactly as officials recommended. But instead of being able to move forward quickly, he encountered more unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles.

“Two inspections I needed to have—why?” Maher asked. “It’s my roof. If it falls on my head, that’s my problem.”

“That’s it? That’s just a statement,” Newsom replied.

“No, that’s my question,” Maher shot back. “Why do I need two inspections, which I have to pay for? Yeah, you were here last time we talked about regulations. You said, ‘Oh, it’s a completely new day.’ That’s a quote from you. ‘Completely new day.’”

Newsom then referenced Ezra Klein’s book, Abundance, suggesting that liberal governance often becomes too focused on process instead of outcomes—essentially admitting that Maher’s roof situation was a perfect example. He vaguely promised to remove some of the hurdles.

Maher—seeing through Newsom’s political speak—wasn’t satisfied. “How’s that going, though?” he asked.

#7 - One-Year-Old Baby Tragically DIES Hours After Slew of Vaccines

Beautiful Sa'Niya Carter was a vibrant, joyful, and healthy little girl. On March 26th, she went in for her 12-month well-baby visit, where she received 6 shots containing 12 vaccines. Just hours later, she developed a high fever and began having seizures. Despite all efforts, she suffered back-to-back seizures, went into cardiac arrest, and tragically passed away.

Her heartbroken family is now seeking answers and justice. They need support to fund an independent autopsy, as well as funeral and memorial expenses. Please consider helping this grieving family during their unimaginable loss. Any contribution is deeply appreciated.

GiveSendGo Link: https://www.givesendgo.com/SaNiyaCarter

The Full Interview at @ChildrensHD: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/baby-tragically-dies-after-6-shots/

#6 - Hunter Biden’s former business partner reveals Joe Biden gave closing pitches to help seal deals—using his influence to sell the Biden brand for his son.

“Joe would end a meeting and say, ‘You do a favor for me. You’re my friend. You do a favor for my son, you’re a friend for life.’”

#5 - CNN panel lectures America on military “accountability”… and then melts down when Scott Jennings points out that no one was held accountable for the disaster in Afghanistan or Biden’s open border.

NEERA TANDEN: “The military requires accountability. It’s the most accountable organization. You are supposed to be accountable to higher-ups. Politics isn’t supposed to have to do with any of this, and the fact that that’s happening, that they’re just basically saying nothing to do here, is a big problem, I think, for those who believe in accountability.”

@ScottJenningsKY: “I think Republicans aren’t interested in any lectures on accountability in the military after the Biden administration. I mean, the bar for getting rid of a Secretary of Defense is apparently pretty high. You can get 13 people killed and go AWOL and not tell the commander in chief, and that’s not a fireable offense.”

“But these lectures about accountability and national security after letting 10 million people into the country who raped and murdered and committed violent acts and no remorse or accountability.”

NEERA TANDEN: “What are you talking about? They closed the border.”

#4 - Bill Gates says we won’t need humans “for most things.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked Gates a pretty direct question: “Will we still need humans?”

Gates responded, “Not for most things. We’ll decide … There will be some things that we reserve for ourselves, but in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems.”

VIDEO: @TheChiefNerd

#3 - Rep. Jim Jordan hammers NPR CEO Katherine Maher for three straight minutes over political bias, the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up, and NPR’s 87-to-0 Democrat staff ratio.

REP JORDAN: "Is NPR biased?"

MAHER: "I have never seen any political bias."

JORDAN: "In the DC area, editorial positions at NPR have 87 registered Democrats and 0 Republicans."

MAHER: "We do not track the voter registration, but I find that concerning."

JORDAN: "87-0 and you're not biased?"

MAHER: "I think that is concerning if those numbers are accurate."

JORDAN: "October 2020, the NYPost had the Hunter Biden laptop story, and one of those 87 Democrat editors said, 'We don't want to waste our readers and listeners' time on stories that are just pure distractions.' Was that story a pure distraction?"

Video + Transcript via @Kanekoathegreat

#2 - Utah becomes the first state to officially BAN fluoride in all public drinking water.

For decades, fluoride was accepted as a safe way to prevent tooth decay. Few questioned it.

But last year, in a dramatic legal twist, a federal judge ruled that fluoride may actually lower children’s IQ—and cited evidence that could upend everything we thought we knew.

That ruling sent shockwaves through the public health world.

Judge Edward Chen pointed to scientific studies showing a “high level of certainty” that fluoride exposure “poses a risk” to developing brains.

He ordered the EPA to reexamine its safety standards, warning that the margin for safety may be far too narrow.

At the center of the case: dozens of peer-reviewed studies linking everyday fluoride exposure—even at levels found in U.S. tap water—to reduced intellectual capacity in children.

It wasn’t just one paper. The National Toxicology Program, a branch of the U.S. government, also concluded that higher fluoride levels were “consistently associated” with lower IQ in kids.

They flagged 1.5 mg/L as a risk threshold. Some communities hover right near it.

In response to the growing evidence, Utah passed HB 81, banning all fluoride additives in public water.

The law takes effect May 7. It doesn’t ban fluoride completely. Anyone who wants it can still get it—like any other prescription.

And that’s the point: Utah’s lawmakers say this is about informed consent and personal choice.

This issue is no longer on the fringe. Across the country, cities and towns are quietly rethinking water fluoridation—and some have already pulled out. Utah is the first state to take bold action. It may not be the last.

The conversation surrounding fluoride has shifted from “Is it helpful?” to “Is it safe?” And for the first time in nearly a century, that question is being taken seriously.

VIDEO: @TheChiefNerd

#1 - RFK Jr. Drops Stunning Vaccine Announcement

Kennedy revealed that the CDC is creating a new sub-agency focused entirely on vaccine injuries—a long-overdue shift for patients who’ve spent years searching for answers without any support from the government.

“We’re incorporating an agency within CDC that is going to specialize in vaccine injuries,” Kennedy announced.

“These are priorities for the American people. More and more people are suffering from these injuries, and we are committed to having gold-standard science make sure that we can figure out what the treatments are and that we can deliver the best treatments possible to the American people.”

For years, the vaccine-injured have felt ignored or dismissed, as public health agencies refused to even acknowledge the problem. Now, there’s finally an initiative underway to investigate their injuries and to provide support.

BONUS #1 - "This is Existential": Billionaire Cancer Researcher Says COVID & Vaccine Likely Causing Surge in Turbo Cancers

BONUS #2 - The Top 20 MAHA Accounts You Need to Follow Right Now

BONUS #3 - Popular Artificial Sweetener May Increase Insulin Levels, Research Shows

BONUS #4 - Nicole Shanahan Exposes the “Biggest Cover-Up” of Her Lifetime

BONUS #5 - Popular Drinks Linked to Cancer in Shocking New Study

