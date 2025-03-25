The following is a streamlined and editorialized version of a thread that originally appeared on the American Values X page. It was edited and republished with permission. Click here to read the original thread.

Nicole Shanahan just dropped a bombshell podcast appearance—and she didn’t hold anything back.

In a raw, emotional conversation with Allie Beth Stuckey, Shanahan opened up about what she calls the “biggest secret Big Pharma has been trying to keep from us.” She said it’s “the biggest cover-up in my lifetime,” and after hearing her story, it’s hard to disagree.

She revealed that during the 2024 campaign with RFK Jr., she suffered a traumatic miscarriage and nearly lost her life.

“I was taken so close to the end,” she said, describing how she lost nearly all the blood in her body. “I wanted to save the baby, so I waited to do the surgery … and I probably waited a little bit too long.”

In that moment, she said she made peace with the idea of dying—but chose to fight. “I want to come back for my six-year-old daughter,” she told God. “And I came back. I woke up.”

That near-death experience led to a powerful spiritual awakening. Shanahan spoke about choosing baptism over attending President Trump’s inauguration. “I know that people are very spiritually lost right now,” she said, explaining why she felt called to share her testimony.

But her decision to stand beside RFK Jr.—and later publicly support Trump—came at a steep price. She said many of her friends walked away. “People turned their backs on me so quickly,” she shared. “I stopped hearing from them in my time of need when I was getting ripped apart by the press.”

What hurt even more, she said, was being accused of changing her values. “My platform never shifted,” Shanahan insisted. “It’s always been around agriculture, mothers, health, children—and let’s get to the bottom of chronic disease.”

Over time, she began to see through what she once believed were just “right-wing conspiracy theories.” Now, she says, there’s a mountain of evidence behind some of the claims.

“The fact that Fauci knew some of the risks of the vaccine,” she said, “or that the mRNA vaccine could be causing infertility.” Those once-taboo topics started making a lot more sense the deeper she looked.

Despite the media attacks and personal trauma, Shanahan never gave up. Just days before the 2024 election, she stood before a massive crowd and filled out her ballot for Trump. It was her first time voting MAGA.

She also didn’t shy away from calling out what she described as an “anti-human agenda” coming out of Washington, D.C. From mass animal culls to fertility issues being brushed off as a “necessary evil,” she said, “it’s all connected.”

But perhaps the most explosive part of the interview came when she discussed autism.

After her daughter was diagnosed, Shanahan started asking questions—and what she found was deeply disturbing.

She said a neurologist confided in her that the field had been overtaken by behaviorists, while those exploring biomedical causes were “censored” and “ignored.” He told her that doctors like him who try to speak out about the medical issues these children face are shut down and denied funding. “The government completely ignores us,” he warned, “and it ignores the medical needs of these children.”

It was a conversation that confirmed what she was already beginning to suspect in her own home. “These kids have real medical issues,” Shanahan said. “Screaming pain, biting themselves, losing eye contact.” She described her daughter’s struggles with “inability to control her arms” and self-harming behaviors. Yet, she added, “No amount of speech therapy is helping.”

“At this point, I realized autism is definitely not just behavioral,” she said. “It’s definitely not just psychological.”

“This is where you go from being a mom on a quest to a mom who has ‘gone crazy,’” Shanahan explained, “because if you start picking at the biomedical issues, you ask that question … Could something have caused this?”

She believes the refusal to explore biomedical triggers—like vaccines, medications, or environmental toxins—is intentional. “This is where people get canceled,” she said. “This is the biggest cover-up in my lifetime.”

