Dr. Suzanne Humphries, former board-certified nephrologist and co-author of Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History, just made a bombshell appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience—and what she shared will completely change how you think about vaccines.

Most people are told vaccines are “safe and effective” with no real downside. But Dr. Humphries pulled back the curtain on decades of deception, starting with a major turning point in 1986—when President Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act into law.

Before that, vaccine manufacturers were getting hammered with lawsuits. Humphries explained that after the 1976 swine flu vaccine disaster, Guillain-Barré cases were piling up. It got so bad that the companies couldn’t even get insurance.

They ran to the government and basically said: “Bail us out, or we’re done making vaccines.” So the government stepped in. First, it agreed to cover the lawsuits. Then came the 1986 law—sold to the public as a way to help injured families get compensation faster, but in reality, it became a kangaroo court system that rarely paid families deserving of vaccine injury claims.

Companies like Wyeth (now Pfizer) admitted their vaccines were “unavoidably unsafe,” yet instead of making them safer, they were handed blanket immunity.

Humphries explained that this opened the floodgates for “creativity” by the vaccine makers. They could now play with adjuvants without fear of being sued. Profits soared, and the childhood vaccine schedule expanded rapidly.

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.6 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe for top-tier news aggregation and exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

That freedom also meant cutting corners in safety testing. Most people assume vaccines are tested like other drugs—with placebo controls. But that’s not the case. Instead, vaccines are actually tested against other vaccines, which obscures negative outcomes.

“The few studies that exist with saline placebos show how bad the vaccine actually is and how it makes you not only not respond to the disease when it comes around, but more susceptible to it in many cases,” Dr. Humphries explained.

When the conversation turned to polio, Dr. Humphries blew just about everyone’s mind on the internet. She challenged one of the most sacred beliefs in modern medicine: that vaccines eradicated polio.

The truth is that polio wasn’t actually eradicated. “Polio is still here. Polio is still alive and well,” Dr. Humphries declared. It’s just that a few sleights of hand made the world believe otherwise.

The real change that happened, according to Humphries, wasn’t the vaccine’s impact—it was the definition.

“Polio is called different things today,” Humphries explained. “Whereas back in the 1940s, 1950s, the criteria for diagnosing polio were completely different to the year that the vaccine was introduced. The playing field, the goalposts—everything was changed… they were able to show a complete cascading drop of paralytic polio simply because of the way they changed the definitions of what polio is and what could cause it.”

After the vaccine rollout, cases that would’ve been diagnosed as polio were now labeled as Guillain-Barré syndrome, coxsackievirus, echovirus, or chalked up to lead or mercury poisoning.

She also pointed to another key factor: environmental toxins. The rise in polio diagnoses, she said, mirrored the use of toxic chemicals like DDT.

As use of neurotoxic pesticides like DDT, arsenic, and lead declined, so did toxic exposures that mimicked polio symptoms. Fewer kids were bathing in poisons that caused spinal nerve damage, so naturally, paralysis decreased.

“The tonnage of production of DDT absolutely mirrored the diagnosis for polio,” Dr. Humphries explained. Even today, she added, “The countries that still make DDT… are where we’re still seeing this paralytic polio situation happen.”

And when it comes to the poliovirus itself? It’s not quite as harmful as people think. Humphries explained that polio is actually a “commensal”—a virus that lives in most people without causing harm.

“95 to 99% of all polio is asymptomatic.” Dr. Humphries described a study of the Javante Indians, where “98 to 99% of every person they tested… had evidence of immunity to all three strains of polio,” yet none of the children were crippled. “They were like, ‘We don’t have any of that problem,’” she recalled.

Dr. Humphries also cited a chilling story in history. In 1916, a Rockefeller lab in Manhattan set out with “the specific stated goal… to try to create the most pathological, neuropathological strain of polio possible.” Researchers injected monkey brains and human spinal fluid into monkeys.

And that experimentation came with devastating consequences. “There was a big problem with that, which was [polio] released into the public by accident,” Dr. Humphries explained. “And the world experienced the worst polio epidemic on record. 25% mortality.”

In short, Humphries argued that polio didn’t vanish because of vaccines. It disappeared under a mountain of redefinitions, environmental triggers, manmade disasters, and a lot of propaganda.

Dr. Humphries also raised concerns about a link between vaccines and food allergies.

“It’s very well known that the vaccines that have aluminum in them skew the immune system,” she said.

Aluminum is added to many vaccines to make the immune system react more strongly. But when that reaction happens, the immune system can mistakenly target other things in the body, like food proteins.

For example, if a baby is exposed to something like peanuts or eggs around the time of vaccination, the immune system might mistakenly tag those foods as threats, potentially leading to a long-term food allergy.

“So that’s kind of the paradox there [with vaccines],” Dr. Humphries explained.

And then there’s mercury. Did you know that if a mercury-containing vaccine drops on the floor, “the HAZMAT people have to come and take that away”?

Yet we inject it into 3-month-old babies.

Vaccines might look like a clear liquid, but the process behind them is anything but clean. According to Humphries, it often starts with diseased animal tissue—like monkey kidneys or even pus scraped from ulcers on cows.

To keep those cells alive, manufacturers use a mix of animal blood, antibiotics, and mercury.

Why mercury? Because it helps kill off microbes that might survive the process. But as she pointed out, mercury is so toxic that the only places it’s considered “safe” are in vaccines, dental fillings, and toxic waste sites.

“Yet we’re okay to take a portion of that vial and inject it into a child, a three-month-old child. How does that work?” she asked.

In Humphries’ book, she credits clean water, improved sanitation, better nutrition, and overall living conditions—not vaccines—for the dramatic decline in infectious disease.

Dr. Humphries argues that these public health advances were already reducing illness and death long before widespread vaccination campaigns began. In her view, vaccines came in at the tail end of a trend that was already well underway—and then took the credit.

To go even deeper on the myths surrounding vaccines, watch the full conversation and grab a copy of Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. It just might change everything you thought you knew.

For more on this topic, check out these articles from

, someone I consider one of the most qualified voices in the world when it comes to telling the truth about vaccines:

How Much Damage Have Vaccines Done to Society?

Dismantling The Common Lies Used To Push Vaccines

How Do Vaccines Cause Autism?

This piece took especially long to make and a lot of effort went into it. I think you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who covered this interview better than right here.

If you want to support me and my work, my family, and keep this page going, the most impactful thing you can do is to sign up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber. Your monthly subscription goes further than you think.

Thank you so much for your support.

A little about me: I was a healthcare professional—then Biden’s vax mandates left my conscience no choice but to speak out and become a citizen journalist.

Since then, I’ve clipped and shared thousands of videos featuring dissident doctors and experts, helping to dismantle the COVID narrative and racking up billions of views across various platforms in the process.

Now, I’m diving deeper, digging into countless hours of expert interviews and firsthand testimonies to expose the truth about cancer, cholesterol, sunshine, fasting, and other topics you’ve been lied to about for decades.

If you’re tired of the lies, follow me for daily health investigations grounded in real science—not pharma talking points.

Newsletter link: vigilantfox.com

Leave a comment