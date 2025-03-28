HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just unveiled new reforms that could transform how this country treats vaccine injuries forever.

But before sharing the details with Chris Cuomo Thursday night, he exposed just how bad things really were inside the Department of Health and Human Services before he took charge.

According to Kennedy, parts of HHS were “selling patient information to each other” and actively working against one another.

That means your private health data—funded by taxpayers—was being treated like a commodity inside the same agency that’s supposed to protect it.

But it gets even worse. Kennedy said when he tried to access CMS data—patient and billing records from Medicare and Medicaid—he was told HHS would have to buy it back from another branch of itself.

“So I tried to get the CMS patient information, which belongs to the American people and belongs to HHS, and the sub-agencies said we have to buy it from them, and it doesn’t make any sense. There are sub-agencies that refuse to give us patient data,” Kennedy lamented.

This kind of red tape, he argued, is exactly what’s prevented progress. But change is already in motion.

Kennedy pointed to DOGE—the Department of Government Efficiency—as one of the major drivers of reform.

“We’re going from 82,000 workers to 62,000. That’s tough on everybody. But I think in the long run we’re going to have much greater morale in a demoralized agency,” he said.

The vaccine injury news broke when Kennedy announced that the CDC is creating a new sub-agency focused entirely on vaccine injuries—a long-overdue shift for patients who’ve spent years searching for answers without any support from the government.

“We’re incorporating an agency within CDC that is going to specialize in vaccine injuries,” Kennedy announced.

“These are priorities for the American people. More and more people are suffering from these injuries, and we are committed to having gold-standard science make sure that we can figure out what the treatments are and that we can deliver the best treatments possible to the American people.”

For years, the vaccine-injured have felt ignored or dismissed, as public health agencies refused to even acknowledge the problem. Now, there’s finally an initiative underway to investigate their injuries and to provide support.

Kennedy also revealed a series of additional HHS reforms aimed at turning America’s health crisis around:

1. Operation Stork Speed

“We launched Operation Stork Speed to improve our capacity to have good, nutritious baby formula for the American public that doesn’t have heavy metals or other poisons in it,” Kennedy explained.

2. Eliminating Toxic Food Dyes

“We’ve met with the major food processors and told them we want chemical dyes out of all of our foods,” he added.

3. Cleaning up the SNAP program

Kennedy also pointed out that a huge portion of government food aid is going toward sugar-filled sodas—and it’s fueling a health crisis.

“Ten percent of SNAP is now spent on soda drinks, which are giving diabetes to children… 38% of American teens are now prediabetic or diabetic,” he lamented.

“We are reforming the SNAP program so that we’re not poisoning kids.”

The ultimate goal, Kennedy said, is to restore America’s health to what it was when he was a kid—before toxic food dyes, ultra-processed foods, and an out-of-control 72-dose vaccine schedule entered the picture.

“We’re reforming every part of the agency to make sure that our food supply is good and that we have the healthiest kids in the world, which we had when I was a kid.”

Whether you agree with him or not, Kennedy is doing more at HHS than any leader in recent memory—and for the first time in a long time, Americans injured by vaccines are finally being heard.

