This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Update (1858):

The New York Post reports that Renee Nicole Good was an anti-ICE “warrior” and part of a network of left-wing activists who worked to “document and resist” ICE operations in Minnesota.

Key details from the NYPost report:

Good, who moved to the city last year, linked up with the anti-ICE activists through her 6-year-old son’s woke charter school, which boasts that it puts “social justice first“ and “involving kids in political and social activism,” multiple local sources said. “She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, whose child attends the same school, told The Post at a growing vigil where Good was killed Wednesday. Good and her wife Rebecca, 40, who were raising the child together and sent the boy to Southside Family Charter School, a K-5 academy opened in 1972 which has from its inception been “unabashedly dedicated to social justice education,” according to co-founder Susie Oppenheim. It was through her involvement in the school community that Good became involved in “ICE Watch“ — a loose coalition of activists dedicated to disrupting ICE raids in the sanctuary city. “From my understanding, she was involved in social justice ... we are a tight-knit community and a lot of parents are [activists],” former Southside gym teacher Rashad Rich, who resigned from the school last month, told The Post. . . . County worker Kristin Peter, 30, who was also at the vigil, said Renee was on the same ICE Watch team as one of her coworkers, and that she herself was attending a meeting of the group Thursday night.

NYPost’s report throws a wrench into the just a “driver” or just a “woman” narrative that some corporate media outlets ran earlier.

* * *

Update (1755ET):

Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot and killed by ICE, was driving a Honda Pilot SUV that the Missouri Department of Revenue confirmed was registered with Missouri license plates. Business records show that Good operated a maintenance company in Kansas City, Missouri, called “B.Good Handywork LLC.”

Even though the Minneapolis City Council released a statement saying Good was “a member of our community,” it does not answer whether she was a full-time resident or simply part of an out-of-town left-wing resistance network conducting pressure campaigns against ICE operations in the sanctuary city.

One eyewitness described Good as “the main car in the protest, as I understand it. She was very successful in blocking traffic. She was doing exactly what she set out to do.”

At the beginning of the interview, the eyewitness said, “I woke up to some commotion out front. I heard some whistles going on out front.”

We must note that the whistles sounded before Good accelerated her car forward after blocking the street, prompting the officer to fire several shots into the vehicle, killing the activist.

Reuters associates “shrill sound of whistles” as an “anti-ICE resistance tool”...

Local media confirmed.

Left-wing activists can train to be legal observers with the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Lawyers Guild. As the Capital Research Center notes, the NLG has been consistently identified with radical-left politics and was heavily influenced by communists in its early years. Key Weather Underground figures like Bernardine Dohrn and Bill Ayers had strong ties to the National Lawyers Guild (NLG). Dohrn served as the first law student organizer.

“The idea of community members watching law enforcement officers through organized patrols originates from the Black Power Movement,” NLG wrote on its website, adding, “The National Lawyers Guild, as the first integrated bar association in the U.S., took components from this practice and developed its Legal Observer Program in 1968 in New York City in response to protests at Columbia University and city-wide antiwar and racial justice demonstrations.”

Not even a week ago, we noted, “Today, the Guild provides legal support and protest training for Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other left-wing street movements, teaching activists how to push confrontation to the legal edge without crossing into prosecutable domestic terrorism.”

It appears the White House has some understanding of why Good was blocking the street or impeding ICE agents, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier that the Minneapolis ICE shooting “occurred as a result of a larger, sinister, left-wing movement that has spread across our country.”

MSM being MSM.

Meanwhile...

MSM’s narrative...

Democrats have been seeking a proper narrative to justify new rounds of protests and riots, similar to the Los Angeles unrest last summer, to reshape public perception of ICE.

Copyright 2026 ZeroHedge

Share