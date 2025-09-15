After a one-day hiatus from mentioning the name “Charlie Kirk” on ABC’s The View, host Whoopi Goldberg broke the show’s silence with a warning for future assassins.

She did not look happy delivering this message, but she believes it was something that needed to be said to anyone considering violence against their political opponents.

These are your day’s top 10 headlines:

#10 - Whoopi Goldberg looks visibly distraught as she utters a warning to future assassins.

Watch her closely.

She realizes that the leftist who killed Charlie Kirk just ignited a movement across America that could spell the end of everything she stands for.

The long pause and expression on her face say it all.

“Just because you take somebody out, doesn’t mean the message is gonna stop.”

She knows exactly what this means.

#9 - Bill Maher delivers a brutal message to those on the left who don’t care about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

This interview happened just after the shooting, and you can tell Bill was shaken.

“This is a shit day because a guy who sat there got shot today.”

“And I can’t stop thinking about it.”

“And if you’re on the other side of the political divide and you don’t care because the wrong team guy got shot…”

“F*ck you!”

“You’re what’s wrong with this country.”

For once, Bill is 100% correct.

#8 - Charlie Kirk’s producer drops INSANE numbers on what his death has sparked in terms of TPUSA chapter interest.

His assassin thought he could silence a movement...but instead it has it ignited a revolution, and these numbers prove it.

“At this point we’re over 37,000 inquiries just through our website, TPUSA [dot] com, saying, I want to get involved and start a chapter.”

“And to put that in perspective; right now we have 900 college chapters, official college chapters, and 1,200 high school chapters. And about 3,500 total.”

“So 37,000 is enormous.”

“And so it has galvanized the country.”

#7 - Stephen Miller tells JD Vance the very last message he received from Charlie Kirk was about creating a strategy to take on left-wing organizations promoting violence in America.

Now, @StephenM says he will “write those words onto his heart” and make it his life’s mission to carry this out.

The word he used was “dismantle.”

“The thing about anger is that unfocused anger or blind rage is not a productive emotion. But focused anger, righteous anger, directed for a just cause, is one of the most important agents of change in human history.”

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks.”

Credit: @overton_news

#6 - Rep. Anna Paulina Luna goes viral with the message: “Charlie Kirk didn’t need college. College needed Charlie Kirk.”

This is so perfect.

The crowd instantly knew that one was a winner. Expect plenty of t-shirts and memes with this quote to start popping up soon.

#5 - Kash Patel Reveals the Sinister Note Tyler Robinson Wrote Before Assassinating Charlie Kirk

#4 – Trans social media users posted hints of foreknowledge ahead of the Kirk assassination, while suspicious out-of-state radicals were spotted visiting the shooting suspect’s home.

#3 - RFK Jr. brings the house down at Charlie Kirk’s vigil.

The Kennedy Center erupted in chants of “USA!” after he shared an unforgettable conversation he once had with Charlie Kirk about death.

“I had a conversation once with Charlie where we were talking about the danger that we both faced from challenging entrenched interests. And he asked me if I was scared to die. And I said to him, ‘There’s a lot worse things than dying.’”

Kennedy continued: “And one of the chief among us is losing our constitutional rights and having our children raised in slavery.

“I said to him at that time, ‘Sometimes our only consolation is that we can die with our boots on. We can die fighting for these things.’

“Charlie gave his life so that the rest of us would not have to suffer those fates worse than death. Now it’s our job. He’s no longer there to lead us. Rush in and fill the breach and win this battle for our country, for God, and for our families. Thank you.”

The crowd’s response was electric. Listen to how loud those chants of “USA!” became.

#2 - FBI Deputy Director Ban Bongino confirms the Charlie Kirk shooting suspect is now on SUICIDE watch.

MEGYN KELLY: “I got to ask you this, and you know why, but is he being watched so that there can be no suicide?

BONGINO: “Yeah, that’s what we’ve been told from local officials who have custody over him right now that he is, in fact, on watch. That is obviously going to remain a concern.”

#1 - Fourteen-year-old boy blows away RAV’s Ben Bergquam with powerful words about Charlie Kirk.

Keep a close eye on this kid. He’s going places.

BEN: “Young man, you want to say why you’re here, what Charlie Kirk meant to you?”

BRYSON: “He was my idol. I remember watching his videos, wanting to be like him. would just see the way he would debate, and he stayed calm while the left was just yelling at him. And he was just so nice about it.

“And then, they hated him so much because he knew he was right, but they just didn’t want to admit it, so they ended up hating him, and they just killed him for it.”

BEN (left in awe): “What’s your name? How old are you?”

BRYSON: “I’m Bryson Levy. I’m 14.”

BEN: “Man, God bless you.”

Thanks for reading. You may have noticed that each story revolves around Charlie Kirk.

That’s because we believe his death is a pivotal moment that will shape the future of younger generations and define the left-versus-right divide for years to come.

VigilantFox.com will not let up in covering this story and giving it the full attention it deserves. Thank you for your support.