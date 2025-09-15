The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TiredCitizen's avatar
TiredCitizen
2h

She could have called for an end of violence. Period. She didn’t. It was “hey, next assassin, think about this when choosing.” Hell is awaiting these evil people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Melissa Eftimovski's avatar
Melissa Eftimovski
2h

Whoopi Goldberg is horrible human being. Maybe she should watch some Charlie Kirk debates and learn how to be a better person. How is The View still on TV, but more importantly how is she still being given a platform.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture