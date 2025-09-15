This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

A neighbor’s eyewitness account of suspicious activity at accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s Utah residence, which he shared with a transgender boyfriend, has raised suspicions about possible involvement from out-of-state radicals.

Robinson is accused of shooting Kirk, 31, moments after the Turning Point USA founder addressed a question on transgender mass shooters.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” leftist attendee Hunter Kozak asked Kirk before the single gunshot that would take his life rang out.

Investigators are now reportedly digging into Robinson’s connections, including his relationship with 22-year-old Lance Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female and has been cooperating with the FBI.

The pair shared a modest $1,800-a-month townhouse in St. George, Utah, which was raided by law enforcement on Friday.

A neighbor, speaking on condition of anonymity to The New York Post, reported seeing several people driving vehicles with out-of-state license plates entering and exiting the home approximately two weeks before the shooting.

“They did not give off a good vibe,” the neighbor said.

According to a report from Axios late Saturday evening, citing six sources familiar with the case, “Federal and state law enforcement officials also are examining leftist groups in Utah to see whether they had knowledge of the alleged shooter’s plans beforehand, or if they lent material support to him afterward.”

The report states that one of the groups deleted their social media account after the shooting took place.

“It’s pretty clear that Robinson’s roommate knew a lot and didn’t say anything after the killing, so they’re a person of interest officially and are cooperating,” an official told the outlet. “We want to keep it that way.”

“What we want to know is if anyone else had knowledge [of the shooting], before or after,” that source added.

This witness’s comment and Axios report have fueled speculation about whether Robinson was part of a larger network, possibly radicalized by left-wing ideologies, particularly because multiple posts on social media from at least six people involved with the transgender community appeared to boast of advance knowledge of the crime.

An account with the handle “NajraGalvz” posted on September 9, “Charlie Kirk is coming to my college tomorrow I rlly hope someone evaporates him literally.” A few hours later, they added the update, “Lets just say something big will happen tomorrow,” with an image of a dog that appears to be grinning.

Another X account, with the handle “Fujoshincel,” posted on September 5 about “something BIG coming soon,” urging followers to check the news. Five days later, shortly after Kirk’s death was confirmed, they quoted the post and wrote, “Well that’s that,” and followed up by saying, “Another Chud Bites the Dust.”

Another account that appears to be in a related subculture posted on August 6, “september 10th will be a very interesting day.”

On September 10, after Kirk’s murder, they quoted their own post from the month before and wrote, “I plead the fifth.”

One of just a few users who was following and was followed by Twiggs on X had just 195 followers and wrote “WE F-CKING DID IT” as soon as news of the shooting broke.

In a second post by the person followed by Twiggs, the user responded to the initial report from the Associated Press that Kirk was being treated at the hospital in critical condition with: “LET IT DIE. LET IT DIE.”

The user has since denied involvement in the murder plot and claims he was just making “immature jokes.”

Also, as the Gateway Pundit previously reported, a transgender biological male from Utah posted a song to SoundCloud titled “Charlie Kirk Dead at 31” a month before his assassination.

The person behind the SoundCloud project appears to use the name Skye Valadez and identifies as “she/her” on social media.

Valadez also posted a song titled “Charlie Kirk’s Death Isn’t Enough for Me.”

The revelation also drew eerie parallels to a recent foiled assassination plot against an ICE agent in Texas involving a group of transgender activists.

In August, seven transgender individuals sharing a house were implicated, leading to an FBI raid on their property. A neighbor there echoed similar suspicions, noting, "It was weird enough that six or seven White, trans people moved into the neighborhood... And now the FBI is raiding their house."

As the FBI probes the evidence, including Robinson's Discord messages and possible ties to anti-fascist networks, conservatives demand answers. Is this actually the work of a lone wolf, or part of a broader transgender terror network?

The out-of-state visitors and Texas parallels suggest the latter.

