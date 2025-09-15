This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

New details have emerged connecting left-wing terrorist Tyler Robinson to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, including a chilling note he wrote before the killing.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, last week.

It was later revealed that the suspect was identified as Tyler Robinson, 22, of Utah. Robinson was reportedly turned in by his father, who contacted authorities through a minister connected to law enforcement.

The FBI later tried to hide the identity of the transgender boyfriend of the suspect, 22-year-old Lance Twiggs. This was even though a relative had described Twiggs as “full of evil and hatred.”

During an appearance on Fox and Friends today, FBI Director Patel revealed that Robinson left a message that was found in the assassin’s transgender lover’s home. The contents were unsurprising.

“The note said, ‘I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,'” Patel stated.

“The note was written before the shooting; it was in the suspect’s partner’s home,” Patel added. “We have since learned the note – even though it was destroyed – we have found forensic evidence of the note, and we have confirmed what the note said because of our aggressive interview posture at the FBI.”

Patel also revealed that new DNA has emerged, which further drives the nail in Robinson’s coffin.

“I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA from the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel said.

Patel also confirmed that Robinson’s brain had been corrupted by radical left-wing ideology, which had worsened in recent years.

“His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology and even more so in these last couple of years,” Patel said.

