Puberty blockers are among the most dangerous drugs in all of medicine.

They’re marketed as a “pause button,” but in reality, it’s like hitting delete on a child’s natural development.

The not-so-rare side effects include 10% bone loss in just 6 months, infertility, IQ drops of 7–8 points, and even death.

If someone you love is on this path, read this before it’s too late. Especially if they’re taking Lupron.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor.

This story isn’t about preferences, morals, or religious beliefs. If this issue is going to be tackled effectively, we’re going to need data and evidence of the harms and the lies. It’s time to expose the truth about Lupron.

First things first. How do puberty blockers work? What are they actually doing to kids?

Our brains send out signals to produce sex hormones. Puberty blockers hijack those signals. The most powerful puberty blockers—GnRH agonists like Lupron—overstimulate the brain until the system burns out, eventually shutting down hormone production.

This is not a pause button. Puberty blockers are basically hitting delete. In many cases, the shutdown is permanent.

It is quite literally chemical castration, and it’s being marketed directly to children as safe and reversible.

What we now call puberty blockers were actually created as a treatment for severe prostate cancer. Since testosterone fuels tumor growth, doctors tried suppressing it.

At first, they used estrogen analogs, but those caused cancers, strokes, and birth defects in the children of women who took them. Oops.

So researchers turned to Lupron. In 1984, a shaky study suggested it might slightly prolong survival in terminal patients. Half still died within two years. Despite warnings and grave reservations from FDA reviewers, Lupron was approved in 1985.

It was only ever meant as a last resort.

Read that part again.

From there, the floodgates opened.

Lupron spread beyond terminal cancer and into different and earlier cancers, despite a 2009 study showing it increased death rates.

Then came women’s health: endometriosis, fibroids, and IVF.

Then the kids: “treating” early puberty and helping them grow taller. Then came the reason for this thread: halting puberty for transgender youth.

Each step ignored Lupron’s dangers. And each step expanded profits.

Today, children are taking a harmful drug originally designed to chemically castrate dying men. That’s not an exaggeration.

How on earth did this happen? As always, we have to follow the money.

Lupron wasn’t selling. Poor Big Pharma really had to solve this terrible crisis. So its manufacturer cut doctors in. They rebranded it as a high-profit injection that urologists could administer themselves.

Medicare reimbursed $1,200 a shot (it’s now over $2,400 today). Doctors made hundreds of thousands annually reselling it for more.

And the bribes flowed. Free samples were illegally resold for cash. TAP Pharmaceuticals was later fined $875 million—but no one went to jail.

By the 1990s, Lupron brought in nearly a billion dollars a year.

In the 2000s, Medicare cracked down on excessive prescriptions and lowered reimbursement rates. Urologists reported that their income had been cut in half. And so the industry pivoted.

OBGYNs jumped on Lupron bandwagon, this time for women’s health. You’re probably wondering why a prostate cancer drug would help women’s health.

The evidence for its use in gynecology was poor and even fraudulent. But hey… profits, right?

Despite being on the market for years, prices skyrocketed. One man’s prostate cancer treatment cost him $35,000 per injection. Remember, that’s why this stuff was originally put on the market—to help people like him.

This clearly wasn’t medicine. It was a racket.

And now, puberty blockers cost $4,000-$25,000 per year.

But the cost isn’t even the issue here. The injuries came fast.

Bone density plummets—3–10% loss in just 6 months. Many end up with fractures, brittle teeth, or “bones like an 80-year-old”—by their 20s. It’s shocking.

Women lose menstrual function—often permanently. Men and women alike lose libido, suffer impotence, or endure pelvic pain.

Psychiatric damage is rampant: depression, rage, and suicidality. Some people describe feeling like strangers in their own bodies.

These aren’t rare side effects. They’re common.

Cognitive damage is another side effect.

One IVF study found 72% of women on Lupron had memory problems. Other studies have shown IQ drops in children! 7 to 8 points on average.

Add then there’s seizures, thyroid disease, diabetes, heart attacks, and autoimmune disorders.

The FDA has logged more than 76,000 injury reports for Lupron, including nearly 12,000 deaths. And remember, the FDA’s reporting system only catches 1-10% of drug injuries.

Despite this, the industry gaslights patients, insisting their conditions “can’t possibly be from Lupron.”

Sound familiar?

The testimonies following Lupron use are heartbreaking.

Women with crippling joint pain after endometriosis treatment.

Men describe it as worse than chemo.

Young women are left infertile.

Young people diagnosed with osteoporosis in their 20s.

One mother wrote: “My son had one Lupron shot for precocious puberty at age 4—the side effects were horrible: aggression, pain, and now years later, we’re seeing bone density issues and growth problems. It’s a nightmare we regret starting.”

One shot.

These aren’t isolated cases—with Lupron, they’re basically the rule.

And here’s where it gets political.

Medical guidelines are shaped by committees—committees that are, unfortunately, easily bought.

WPATH—or the World Professional Association for Transgender Health—calls puberty blockers “safe and reversible” in their guidelines, despite mountains of contrary evidence.

Doctors who haven’t bothered to look into it themselves simply trust these guidelines. So they prescribe Lupron. And because they’re convinced it’s safe, they dismiss patient injuries as impossible.

This is the same playbook Fauci used with remdesivir during COVID: stack committees with insiders, call it “evidence-based medicine,” and ignore the fallout and feedback from real people.

But then came the leaks.

Internal WPATH documents revealed what members actually knew all along:

• Long-term harms are unknown.

• Many effects are not reversible.

• Kids can’t consent.

• Some patients permanently lose sexual function.

And yet, they pushed for even earlier intervention—because cosmetic outcomes in adult males “passing” as females were considered more important.

This isn’t science. It’s an experiment. On children.

And it gets even more disturbing.

WPATH discussed giving blockers to autistic or developmentally delayed kids—those least able to understand the many risks.

Some WPATH members even entertained “plural identities,” approving transitions where certain personalities in those with multiple personalities didn’t consent.

You read that right.

Whatever makes money is always deemed “ethical.”

This is how a drug designed for chemical castration became a flagship “treatment” for children.

Every parent needs to read the full report

:

Like DES in the 1950s, or Gardasil, or the COVID shots, the Lupron story follows the same disturbing blueprint:

• Push a dangerous drug into new markets, especially if it was failing where originally intended.

• Ignore the side effects.

• Gaslight the victims and their families.

• Protect profits at all costs.

The FDA attacks cheap, safe treatments like ivermectin and DMSO, yet defends toxic drugs like Lupron.

This isn’t medicine. This isn’t science. It’s a business model.

What happened to do no harm?

What is really striking is how closely Lupron injuries resemble COVID vaccine injuries.

Things like the rapid onset of autoimmune disorders, chronic fatigue and neuropathies, severe pain syndromes, and premature aging.

Victims describe their bodies breaking down, marriages collapsing, careers ending. And always the same refrain: “Doctors won’t admit it was Lupron.”

The parallels aren’t a coincidence—they’re the system at work.

For decades, victims tried to sound the alarm.

The National Lupron Victims Network collected testimonies way back in the 1990s—until it mysteriously vanished in 2000, just before it was set to publish its data. How strange.

Lawsuits piled up, but almost none of them succeeded. Why? Endless legal firepower, gag orders, and settlements designed to silence victims.

Meanwhile, doctors kept prescribing it, insurers kept paying for it, and patients kept on suffering.

This is how medical atrocities survive for generations. It happened before Lupron and it will happen after Lupron unless we do something about it.

Thankfully, the tide may finally be turning.

Because puberty blockers have become politicized, the issue can no longer hide behind happy phrases and fake statistics. Republican-led states and even the UK’s NHS are banning their use in children.

The truth is coming out.

Malpractice insurance is spiking for the doctors who prescribe them. Lawsuits are growing. Awareness is finally spreading.

For the first time, what Lupron victims fought for for decades may actually happen. Accountability.

But only if the truth continues to get out.

Everything the public was told about puberty blockers— they’re safe and the effects are reversible—was a lie.

The truth must come out.

. It will blow your mind.

The conclusion for far too many kids is nothing short of devastating.

A drug that never should have left prostate cancer wards became one of the most profitable—and harmful—medications of our time.

The FDA never updated its 1985 approval. Medical societies parroted industry talking points. Children and adults were left broken.

Lupron is not an exception. It’s a window into how our healthcare system really works: profit first, patients last.

And yet—this exposure, thanks in part to politics, is an opportunity.

COVID ripped the mask off of pharma corruption. Millions of people just like you now see the pattern, and together we’re asking the hard questions. About Gardasil, about childhood vaccines, about Lupron.

Despite what they want us to think, the outrage is bipartisan. Parents are waking up.

That’s why this story matters. If we can stop one atrocity, maybe we can stop the next one, too.

Lupron’s history is much darker than you think.

Chemical castration. Bribery. Lifelong harm to kids.

Don't miss

’s full report:

Let me leave you with this… The Lupron saga shows what happens when medicine loses its soul. When suffering people become a market to exploit, children become guinea pigs, and regulators become salesmen.

It’s time to face the truth: these drugs were never safe, their effects are never reversible, and their use is never justified.

It’s time to listen to the victims who’ve been silenced for decades. And to protect our children now and into the future.

