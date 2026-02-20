This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A disturbing video has surfaced showing middle school students delivering a classroom presentation that openly attacks U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and promotes unchecked immigration.

Dressed in black hoodies, the boys stand before their peers, chanting profanities and gesturing defiantly against the agents protecting America’s borders.

The footage captures the students declaring “F*ck ICE” while raising their middle fingers to federal immigration enforcement.

The post continues… “Our kids are being indoctrinated to support a foreign invasion to bring down America. If we don’t stop the indoctrination in our schools America will eventually fall.”

The presentation pushes a pro-immigration stance while demonizing police and ICE, framing border security as oppression. Such displays reveal how leftist agendas have infiltrated classrooms, turning education into a breeding ground for open-borders extremism that undermines national sovereignty.

Details behind the TikTok clip have not emerged, but this incident aligns with a wave of anti-ICE activism sweeping schools nationwide.

Just weeks ago, students at North Central High School in Indianapolis staged a viral protest against ICE, with critics noting how such actions reflect disengagement from real immigration issues and instead fuel misguided opposition to law enforcement.

Parents and patriots are rightly outraged, seeing this as part of a broader assault on American values. When schools allow kids to spew vulgarity against those enforcing the law, it signals a dangerous shift toward anarchy.

This isn’t isolated. Recall our coverage of the Chicago high schooler assaulted for holding an “I Love ICE” sign during an anti-ICE protest. The student, Danny Spud, was punched after standing alone against the mob.

“Today, students at my high school in Chicago held an Anti-ICE protest. I was the only one that decided to hold a sign that said ‘I Love ICE’. Instead of allowing me to express my opinion, I was assaulted — Just for standing up for law enforcement,” Spud said.

Schools are also censoring conservative and religious figures. In Kansas, a guidance counselor at Marshall Elementary banned students from naming Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump, or Jesus as role models in a “Find Your Voice” assignment.

“The guidance counselor got very uncomfortable and refused to allow this name to be written on the board, yelling that he was ‘not a hero,’ and that he was not a role model,” a report noted.

Higher education fares no better. At the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, required courses shove immigration activism down students’ throats, teaching future educators to use terms like “undocumented” and resist ICE.

“No human being is illegal,” one slide proclaims. A whistleblower revealed: “I haven’t actually learned anything for education about, like, how to set up a classroom… just like basic curriculum that kids are going to be taught, like math and science.” Instead, it’s all about radical ideology.

In addition, teachers unions are funneling millions to Soros-linked groups and anti-border causes. Recent filings show the NEA sending cash to dark money outfits for protests and gerrymandering.

“This is absolutely frightening because I’ll bet you the amount of teachers that don’t know where that money is going,” Fox News commentator Emily Compagno commented. Public funds meant for learning are propping up division.

These examples paint a clear picture: America’s education system is under siege by forces intent on eroding borders, faith, and freedom.

Solutions exist. Oklahoma’s “America First Test” for certifying teachers weeds out far-left radicals, banning drag queen events and BLM propaganda. “Either evolve or dissolve,” one exposed teacher training urged—now turned against the indoctrinators. This ensures classrooms prioritize real education over activism.

Leftists panic at the idea of teaching kids to love America. When Stephen Miller announced plans to defund woke culture and promote patriotism, Jemele Hill declared, “This should frighten everyone.” But as Miller stated: “Children will be taught to love America. Children will be taught to be patriots.” Why fear pride in the greatest nation?

America’s future hinges on reclaiming schools from this toxic grip. Defund the radicals, empower parents, and restore education that builds patriots—not pawns for globalist schemes. The fight for our kids’ minds is the fight for the republic.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

Share