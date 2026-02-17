This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

It is hard to see public education in America as anything more than indoctrination factories. The latest efforts to push a far-left agenda are unfolding in anti-ICE rhetoric and demonstrations taking place at schools across the country, spurred on by teachers and administrators.

Now, remarks by Zander Moricz, Executive Director and Founder of the Social Equity and Education (SEE) Alliance at a February 2026 press conference hosted by the Florida Education Association (FEA), Zander Moricz, Executive Director and Founder of the Social Equity and Education (SEE) Alliance, are making headlines.

Moricz suggests that children protesting ICE is ‘required.’

Moricz stated, “Florida students are confronted with videos of ICE rates, of families being torn apart, and of Americans being murdered for using their constitutional rights. They respond. They organize, they speak out, and they do what American students have always done in moments of injustice.”

“They stand together and demand safety for their peers, their families, and themselves. And that response, while framed by some politicians as radical, is rather than reasonable.”

“It’s rational, and in a moment it is required.”

“To any students being told that they do not have the right to speak out or walk out on their campus, I want to be clear. This is the United States of America. You do not shed your First Amendment rights when you step foot through the school.”

Watch:

Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas fired back, “Teacher unions are again using children as pawns to carry out their radical political agenda. Their actions could result in lasting consequences for a student’s educational record—yet they are willing to put politics above what is best for students.”

“I’ve been in communication with superintendents throughout the state who have confirmed that discipline is forthcoming for dozens of students.”

“It’s baffling how such a nefarious organization that commits fraud, files frivolous lawsuits and encourages chaos in schools, still remains in existence.”

The anti-ICE student demonstrations have caused disruptions and violence across the country.

Anti-ICE resistance manuals and training were discovered at Minnesota schools that receive federal funding.

A Fremont High School student in Nebraska was struck by an SUV during a student-led anti-ICE protest, leaving her with bumps and bruises, and her mother pointed the finger squarely at the school, accusing administrators of failing to protect students and even allowing protest materials to be made in class.

Students at a Texas High School were filmed savagely beating a man during an anti-ICE class walkout protest.

Even preschools are not immune. Chloe Day School, a “progressive” public preschool in New York City, staged an anti-ICE protest and held anti-Trump signs in the classroom.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share