This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

A father who posted a video of himself pulling his son out of a “walkout” protesting operations by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tore into the Highline School Board in Washington state on Wednesday.

Hundreds of students in the Seattle-area school district took part in the Feb. 2 walkout, some of whose parents backed the protest, according to the Seattle Times. Vance Glawe, who drove to the protest to pull his son, a seventh-grade student at Cascade Middle School, out of the event, confronted members of the school board with fiery remarks during his two-minute address.

“My name is Vance Glawe and on the afternoon of February 2, 2026, my 14 year old child called me. He was not at school. He was not sick. He was in the middle of White Center, Washington, in the middle of a protest that was organized for his middle school,” Glawe told the members of the board during their Wednesday meeting in video that went viral when it was posted on X by LibsofTikTok.

WATCH:

Glawe, who is a content creator who goes by “Modern Ragnar 1.0” on multiple social media sites, was dressed in a suit as he addressed the board, before claiming the board violated state law, and he declared his intention to sue.

“RCW 28A 600035, by allowing them to leave and under Initiative 2081, the parental Bill of Rights, I have the right to know where my child goes,” Glawe said. “That was taken from me. I was not given notice. I was not given an email. I was not given a call. You exposed him to real danger. That’s neglect and that’s endangerment.”

In posts to other social media accounts, including Instagram, Glawe outlined how the school’s principal, Emily Feldtmose, had only informed parents of the protest after it took place.

“Nobody informed me that my child was going to enter a protest,” Glawe says in the video.

Feldtmose did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Glawe also set up a GiveSendGo fundraiser for legal expenses and to relocate, saying his son was receiving threats for his videos.

“I’m going to need some help with legal fees and relocation since I am now receiving death threats and I don’t feel my son is safe in this area anymore,” Glawe said on the page. Glawe added in a Feb. 4 update, “I cannot bring my son back to school because kids are threatening to jump my son because of my video.”

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share