Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) left former President Bill Clinton completely stunned when she brought a very damning allegation that his former friend Jeffrey Epstein made about him, and then twisted the knife further.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the House Oversight Committee last week released video of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Epstein depositions.

The Clintons agreed to testify before the Oversight Committee after Chairman James Comer moved forward with holding them in criminal contempt of Congress. Clinton’s testimony happened behind closed doors on February 27.

In maybe the hearing’s most memorable moment, Rep. Mace left Clinton stunned after asking him a highly provocative and important question: Why did Epstein say he liked girls young?

When the first batch of the Epstein files was released two years ago, one revealed that under questioning by Sigrid McCawley, the lawyer for Virginia Giuffre, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg was asked if the p*dophile had ever spoken to her about the former president.

That is when the accuser dropped this bombshell:

He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.

Clinton’s attorney turned to the former president and asked him to be in Epstein’s mind about why he would think this.

As one will notice, a flabbergasted Clinton takes two fairly lengthy pauses before finally claiming Epstein’s allegation about him liking girls young was false.

When Mace asks him to clarify further, Clinton haltingly says he did not have an interest in underage girls.

Mace then tells him she asked about liking them young, not whether the girls/women were underage. Clinton reiterates that he has no interest in these women.

Mace, though, has one last trick up her sleeve: she asks Clinton if an intern is young. Clinton falls right into the trap by responding with a “yes.”

We all know Monica Lewinsky would completely agree.

WATCH:

MACE: The witnesses who testified in the Epstein cases said that Epstein said, “You like them young.” Why would Epstein say that about you? CLINTON’S ATTORNEY: Are you asking his opinion? MACE: Yes. CLINTON”S ATTORNEY (to Clinton): She’s asking you to be in Epstein’s mind and guess at what Epstein would have thought. CLINTON (Pauses): First of all (longer pause), that’s not true. MACE: What’s not true? CLINTON: That I have any, (stops and looks around in amazement), any interest in underage… MACE: I didn’t say underage, I said young. CLINTON: But it’s still not true! MACE: Is an intern young? CLINTON (pause): Yes! (Clinton’s hand then starts to shake as he drinks out of his coffee cup)

