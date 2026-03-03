This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

Video from former President Bill Clinton’s deposition before the House Oversight Committee last week was released on Monday, and it shows a brutal scene for Democrats who were trying to goad him into tying Trump to Epstein.

Bill and Hillary previously refused to testify before the House Oversight Committee, leading to an attempt to hold the two in contempt of Congress, and they finally agreed to sit for interviews.

During Bill Clinton’s deposition, the Democratic House Members were ready for him to trash Trump and implicate him with Jeffrey Epstein, but they were clearly disappointed when he actually exonerated Trump and only had good things to say about the President.

One Congressman kicked off the Trump line of questioning by asking if Trump should be dragged in to testify before the House Oversight Committee, and Clinton responded, “That’s for you to decide.”

Then, before they could move on for Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) to ask his questions about Trump, Clinton added, “I hate this because I don’t believe I should inject anything, but I do not want to leave the impression. But since there was no follow-up question, he never, the president, never— this is 20-something years ago— never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein either. He just didn’t. He just said we were friends, and then we had a falling out over a land deal, property deal.”

Clinton further testified that the conversation occurred in 2002 or 2003 on Trump;s gold course during a charity tournament for a program that combats domestic violence. “He somehow knew I had flown in Jeffrey Epstein’s aircraft, and he said, you know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal,” Clinton said. “And he said, I’m sorry it happened, that’s all.”

Clinton further did not have any more damning details to provide when they kept digging for dirt on the conversation or the nature of Trump’s friendship with Epstein.

The Democrats then began pressing Clinton on Ghislaine Maxwell and whether Trump should pardon her, but Bill Clinton declined to comment on that. When asked if he had any opinion on Maxwell’s transfer to a lower security prison, Clinton said, “I think you’re in a better position to find out what happened than I am,” and did not know the answer as to whether it’s common for a President to handle federal inmates in such a manner.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) then attempted to tie Trump’s Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, and former Trump Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta to Epstein. Clinton, however, testified he never had any interactions with anybody, including Epstein or Maxwell, where relationships with Lutnick or Acosta were discussed or mentioned.

WATCH:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) last week told reporters that Clinton had testified under oath that President Trump was not involved with Epstein.

Watch Clinton’s full deposition below:

