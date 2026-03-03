This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The House Oversight Committee on Monday released video of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Epstein depositions.

Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify before the Oversight Committee after Chairman James Comer moved forward with holding them in criminal contempt of Congress.

Hillary testified at an office in Chappaqua, New York, last week.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert snapped a photo of Hillary Clinton and leaked it to conservative podcaster Benny Johnson.

All hell broke loose after a photo of Hillary Clinton leaked.

Hillary pounded her fist and shouted at Boebert for leaking the photo.

“I’m done with this! If you guys are doing that, I am done! You can hold me in contempt until the cows come home! This is just typical behavior!” Hillary shouted.

“It’s before the hearing was –” Boebert said before Hillary began shouting at her.

“It doesn’t matter! We all are abiding by the same rules!” Hillary shouted as she pounded her fist on the table.

“I would like to take a break,” Hillary Clinton’s attorney said.

“I’m done for now!” Hillary shouted as she stood up and walked out of the deposition.

WATCH:

Watch Hillary Clinton’s full Epstein deposition here.

Watch Bill Clinton’s full Epstein deposition here.

