TV Networks PANIC as Trump Moves to Cripple Big Pharma’s Grip on News | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - FBI Director Kash Patel just dropped a bombshell: the Chinese Communist Party plotted to rig the 2020 election—and the FBI knew.

The shocking plan involved creating fake driver’s licenses, registering fake voters, and flooding swing states with fraudulent mail-in ballots.

But instead of sounding the alarm, then-FBI Director Chris Wray buried the evidence—just like he did with the Iranian election system breach. He even told the public there was no foreign interference.

This wasn’t to help Trump. As Patel explained, Trump was the first U.S. president in decades to take on the CCP—and they hated him for it.

It’s just the latest crack in a dam that’s already leaking: 2000 Mules, surveillance footage, sworn testimony, ballot dumps, locked-out observers, and statistically impossible vote spikes for Biden.

The truth is catching up fast. Will justice finally be served?

This is the story they hoped would stay hidden. Watch Maria Zeee expose it.

STORY #2 - Rep. Thomas Massie just introduced a War Powers Resolution to block U.S. military involvement in the Israel-Iran war without a congressional vote.

He framed it as a defense of constitutional authority at a time when tensions in the Middle East are rising and war talk in Washington is intensifying.

Citing Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution, Massie stated, “Only Congress can declare war.” He added, “This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters.”

Some on the right criticized the bill, pointing to AOC’s support as a reason for skepticism.

But others are warning of deeper risks.

Steve Bannon told Tucker Carlson we’re being dragged into “a shooting war” that could “dwarf anything you saw in World War II.”

Jack Posobiec called regime change a reckless trap. And Alex Jones declared: “This is a total disaster.”

Who is right on this issue?

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report and decide for yourself.

STORY #3 - The Trump administration is moving to dismantle Big Pharma’s grip on television—and the networks are in full-blown panic.

TV execs are bracing for an “advertising apocalypse” as Trump officials consider policies that would hit pharma where it hurts most: their massive ad budgets. The administration may force drugmakers to disclose all side effects in their ads—or lose tax breaks entirely.

The fallout would be enormous. In 2025 alone, drug companies poured $2.18 billion into TV ads—filling more than 70% of commercial breaks on CBS Evening News and more than one in four ad minutes across all major networks.

But this isn’t just about money. It’s about control.

As RFK Jr. warned, “Their paycheck is being paid by the network. Their salaries are actually coming from pharmaceutical companies.” He added, “They gotta toe the line… They’re not giving us the real news.”

And now, that line may finally be breaking. Could this be the end of pharma’s propaganda empire?

More of this, please!

For the full breakdown—including RFK Jr.’s warning and the Trump admin’s next move—watch Maria Zeee’s full report.

