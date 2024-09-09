Never Forget What They Did: A Look Back at COVID Tyranny

Precisely three years ago, Joe Biden officially declared you (the unvaccinated) an enemy of the state. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said after announcing sweeping “vaccine” mandates.

This was the moment that sent a deep chill down my spine and raised all alarm bells that we were on a very dangerous path. The President of the United States was directly threatening his own citizens and blaming a subset of people for the ongoing COVID crisis.

I realized I was witnessing Germany 2.0 unfolding before my very eyes and knew it had to be stopped before things got worse. I decided then that I could no longer be a spectator and started taking steps toward creating the account you see today, @VigilantFox.

What ensued after Biden’s speech was one of the most hate-filled propaganda campaigns in human history. Here’s a look back at what they did to the noncompliant in the name of “health.”

New Zealand erected a two-tiered society. (October 2021)

Reporter: “So you’ve basically said this is gonna be like … two different classes of people if you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. You have all these rights if you are vaccinated.”

Jacinda Ardern: *With a grin* “That is what it is. So, yep. Yep.”

Australia demonized ANYONE against the mandates. (November 2021)

Even if you were vaccinated — took two shots yourself, if you dared speak out against the mandates, you were just as much “anti-vax” as the unvaccinated.

Not my words. Former NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner’s. (November 2021)

“If you are anti-mandate, you are absolutely anti-vax. I don’t care what your personal vaccination status is. If you support, champion, give a green light, give comfort to, support anybody who argues against the vaccine, you are an anti-vaxxer. Absolutely! Your personal vaccination status is utterly irrelevant.”

In other words, “If you dare to question the authority of the state, we will also place you into the ‘other’ category.”

And then came discriminatory lockdowns of the unvaccinated — most notably in Austria. (November and December of 2021)

The unvaccinated were barred from leaving their homes for all “non-essential” purposes. You couldn’t even take your family out for a humble meal at McDonald’s without the threat of police barging in to check your papers.

Keep in mind that it was well known that the COVID-19 “vaccines” did not stop transmission at this time. However, governments worldwide continued to punish the unvaccinated, stripping away their jobs, their ability to travel, and their ability to feed their families…

Neighbors turned on neighbors.

The propaganda became more ridiculous.

The unvaccinated were ridiculed after death.

An entire subreddit was dedicated to mocking such people to their graves after supposedly dying of COVID-19. We all know what really happened in those hospitals. This was a low point in groupthink behavior that sadly continues to persist today.

Life-saving transplants were denied to the unvaccinated.

Police violently pushed elderly women to the ground — and then pepper sprayed them.

Quarantine camps even popped up in Australia.

Fines of up to 5,000 Australian dollars were issued against breaking the rules on their grounds, such as leaving your designated porch area without a mask on.

They went as far as to divide us with fences…

And Austria even intended to criminalize being unvaccinated… (December 2021)

SOS from Austria at the time:

“An Austrian newspaper published the rules the government wants to introduce on first of [February] already here in Austria. Those rules say that if you’re not vaccinated, you can get fined up to 2000 euros each time you’re caught unvaccinated. This can mean, and this is explicitly being said so that you can also get fined more than once a day, or three times, four times, five times if you’re unvaccinated. If you refuse to pay this, the government wants to put us into a separate prison which has to be created for unvaccinated people up to one year.”

On a global scale, the unvaccinated were treated like animals, “others.” So were the people who didn’t want to wear a mask…

An Australian police officer manhandled and appeared to choke a young woman for mask noncompliance outdoors.

“He’s f*cking choking me! You’re choking me! What the F*ck!”

Even after all the psychological, social, and economic abuse, they were still proven unsuccessful in breaking your spirit.

I truly believe, had people not resisted, that Germany 2.0 could have been an actual thing. It was resistance, not “The Science™” that toppled vaccine mandates — and the discriminatory practices that came along with them.

The Canadian truckers led the way with the Freedom Convoy, the single most monumental demonstration of peaceful resistance I have seen in my lifetime.

After weeks of bouncy houses, hockey games, and dance parties in the streets of Ottawa, Trudeau had no choice but to expose himself as a full-on tyrant — bank accounts frozen!

As we look back at where vax mandates are now vs. where they were then, there is no about the HUGE impact the trucker convoy had on COVID policy, not only in Canada but around the world.

But each and every person who resisted COVID tyranny also deserves thanks.

If you had the courage to resist vaccination or speak out against the mandates, I want to offer you my deepest gratitude. Thanks to your bravery and the millions alike, we’ve been spared from the gulags and have the powers that be on the ropes.

So, let’s mark September 9, 2021, on the calendar as a day to be remembered — as a day that we all decided not to put up with this bullsh*t any longer.

Thank you for resisting. Happy ‘Do Not Comply’ Day.

Thanks for reading! The events that transpired during COVID are cumulatively the worst thing I've ever witnessed in my entire life. We must look back, understand how it happened, and take steps to ensure it never happens again.

NEVER FORGET!

