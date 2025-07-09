This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Journalist Tucker Carlson has weighed in on what many are now calling a major white wash operation with regards to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

As we highlighted earlier, the FBI/DOJ memo essentially declaring ‘case closed’ isn’t playing well with anyone who has followed the case over the years.

CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou suggested that there are dark forces pulling the strings, noting “what we like to call the deep state, has taken this bull by the horns, and they’ve probably destroyed information.”

Speaking on his podcast, Carlson added “So let’s just assess this logically. They’re covering up — the DOJ, the current DOJ under Pam Bondi — is covering up crimes. Very serious crimes by their own description.”

“Why are they doing that?” Carlson continued, adding “there are really only two potential explanations that I can think of … The first is that [President Donald] Trump is involved… That Trump is on the list. That they’ve got tape of Trump doing something awful.”

“I don’t believe that for two reasons,” Carlson explained. “One, I’ve talked to Trump about it a lot. And I know him. He’s not that, for whatever his sins. I don’t think he’s that guy, actually. I don’t think he likes creepy sex stuff. That’s just my view.”

“But more, I think convincing is that this is all information that the Biden administration had. And if there was evidence that Trump had been involved in illegal sexual activity, you think the people who made up Russiagate wouldn’t have leaked it? Come on now,” Carlson further proclaimed.

He continued, “So the only other explanation that I can think of … is that intel services are at the very center of the story. U.S. and Israeli. And they’re being protected.”

Watch:

The full podcast episode is here:

As we highlighted yesterday, the weird ten hour ‘prison cell’ video that was released by the DOJ purporting to prove Epstein killed himself wasn’t even footage from outside his cell. It also has jump edits and missing minutes.

Now this has been confirmed by Bondi, who has provided more information, including a break down of where the footage was shot from.

In a detailed analysis, Glenn Beck described it as the worst roll out of information in history.

He’s right.

Beck also explained in a long thread, based on what we already know, why this whole thing stinks to high heaven.

Meanwhile, President Trump was asked about all of this today, and his response was terse to say the least. Bondi also attempted to explain the missing minute from the ‘cell’ video, by stating that it’s always missing every night on that camera system. She also said that the video was “definitive” but “not conclusive,” whatever the hell that means.

This all reeks of a massive coverup.

