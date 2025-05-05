The media just took a beating as Trump dropped three truth bombs from the White House.

Even Fox News got shut down after trying to corner him with a question about his viral AI pope photo.

Then ZeroHedge asked a question that no one in the press has dared to touch for years:

Will there be a formal investigation into who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?

This report reveals two major developments—and Trump’s quiet clue about who he thinks blew it up.

What started as a standard White House announcement quickly turned into one of the most revealing Oval Office moments of the year.

Trump was there to declare that Washington, D.C. will host the 2027 NFL Draft. But when reporters started firing off questions, the real fireworks began.

First up: immigration.

A reporter asked Trump about a new program offering undocumented immigrants $1,000 to self-deport. His answer was blunt—and surprisingly layered.

“Yeah, we have millions of people that have come into this country illegally through an administration that didn't know what they were doing. They didn't have a clue. And now we find out officially they didn't, because the president was incompetent. But I could have told you that before.”

He explained the idea behind the plan: offer people money to leave—and if they take the offer and prove to be hard-working, they might be allowed back in the right way.

“But what we thought we'd do is to self-deport where we're going to pay each one a certain amount of money, and we're going to get him a beautiful flight back to where they came from. And they have a period of time.”

“And if they make it, we're going to work with them so that maybe someday, with a little work, they can come back in if they're good people, if they're the kind of people that we want in our company, industrious people that could love our country. And if they're not, they won't. But it will give them a path to becoming, you know, to coming back into the country.”

He made it clear that there would be no second chances for those who ignore the opportunity.

“So we're going to have, self-deportation, where they deport themselves out of our country, and we'll work with them, and we're going to try. And if if we think they're good, they have, you know, the people we want in our country, they're going to come back into our country. We'll give them a little easier route. But if they don't work and if we take them out after the date, then, they're never coming back.”

Then the focus shifted to foreign policy. Trump was asked about a meeting scheduled for the following day with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“What is your expectation for your meeting with the Canadian prime ministers tomorrow?”

Trump’s response was classic.

"He's coming to see me. I'm not sure what he wants to see me about, but I guess he wants to make a deal. Everybody does."

"They all want to make a deal, because we have something that they all want. We have something that they all want. China wants to make a deal very badly. You see was happening to China? China is being decimated, and I don't want that to happen."

But it didn’t end there. Fox News tried to stir up outrage over an AI meme that had gone viral.

Reporter Jacqui Heinrich brought it up:

“Some Catholics were not so happy about the image of you looking like Pope,” she said.

Trump immediately cut through the noise.

“Oh, I see. You mean, they can’t take a joke? You don’t mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media—the Catholics loved it.”

“I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the Pope and they put it on the internet. That’s not me that did it. I have no idea where that came from. Maybe it was AI. I know nothing about it.”

“I just saw it last evening. My wife thought it was cute. She said ‘Isn’t that nice?’”

But Heinrich pressed again:

“My question, though, sir, is about the fact that it was put out on the White House account, even though it was AI-generated, it was a joke, a meme. Does it at all diminish the substance of the official White House account to have it go out on that particular channel?”

Trump’s answer shut it down.

“Give me a break! It was just somebody did it in fun. It’s fine. Have to have a little fun, don’t you?”

The most shocking moment of the day came when a reporter from ZeroHedge—not CNN, not the Times—broke the silence on Nord Stream.

“Two and a half years ago, the Nord Stream pipeline blew up,” the reporter began.

“Despite what people like John Brennan and all the hawks said, you were one person who said that Russia probably did not blow up its own pipeline.”

“Now that you’re president again, would you consider launching a formal investigation into what happened and who actually did it?”

Trump didn’t flinch.

“Well, probably if I asked certain people, I’d be able to tell you without having to waste a lot of money on an investigation,” he said.

“But I think a lot of people know who blew it up.”

“I was the one who blew it up originally because I wouldn’t let it be built. And then when Biden got in, he allowed it to be built.”

Then he pivoted to a surprising note of optimism about ending the war.

“I think Russia, with the price of oil right now—oil’s gone down—I think we are in a good position to settle,” he added.

“They want to settle, Ukraine wants to settle. If I weren’t president, nobody would be settling.”

Trump’s clue that “If I asked certain people, I’d be able to tell you without having to waste a lot of money on an investigation” points to something that we are all thinking.

In February 2023, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published a report titled “How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline” on his Substack.

In this article, Hersh alleges that the United States, with assistance from Norway, orchestrated the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.

The operation was reportedly ordered by President Joe Biden and coordinated by the CIA.

In an April 2023 interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump was asked directly, “Who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?”

He replied, “I don’t want to get our country in trouble, so I won’t answer it. But I can tell you who it wasn’t — was Russia.”

In February 2024, when Tucker Carlson pressed Putin on this issue, Putin joked that Carlson blew up the Nord Stream pipeline.

Carlson said, “I was busy that day. I did not blow up Nord Stream. Thank you, though.”

“You personally may have an alibi, but the CIA has no such alibi,” Putin replied.

