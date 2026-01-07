The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

If this is true, it would be a perfect circle of corporations poisoning world citizenry in the name of corporate profits.

EVERYTHING is captured.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture