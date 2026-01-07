This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

From Zyklon B to glyphosate to mRNA: Bayer claims the deadly COVID shots were built on its patented GMO technology from the 1980s—and now wants its cut of $93 billion.

In a development that perfectly captures the absurdity of the COVID era, Bayer (Monsanto) has filed federal lawsuits against Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, alleging they unlawfully used Monsanto-developed mRNA technology to manufacture COVID-19 “vaccines”. The very injections that have resulted in mass death are now the subject of high-stakes patent litigation over gene-engineering methods originally developed for genetically modified crops in the 1980s.

According to the filed complaint, Monsanto scientists pioneered techniques to stabilize mRNA by removing destabilizing genetic sequences and substituting alternative codons to force higher protein expression—methods the lawsuit alleges were essential to making the COVID spike protein usable as a vaccine antigen. Pfizer and BioNTech are accused of redesigning the SARS-CoV-2 spike gene using this patented approach, stripping out roughly 100 destabilizing sequences to ensure the mRNA would not degrade before producing large amounts of spike protein.

Bayer alleges that Moderna employed the same Monsanto-developed mRNA-stabilization method in its Spikevax product. According to Bayer, Moderna removed a similar number of destabilizing genetic sequences from the SARS-CoV-2 spike gene and substituted alternative codons to prolong mRNA stability and drive high-level spike protein expression—steps the company says were taken without authorization.

Bayer also filed a separate federal lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, alleging its COVID-19 shot used the same patented GMO gene-engineering method—without permission—to stabilize and amplify spike protein expression.

One of the world’s largest agrochemical companies—responsible for mass harm through its highly toxic herbicide glyphosate—is now in federal court claiming that the deadly COVID-19 “vaccine” platforms were built on stolen GMO technology. Bayer is not trying to stop the injections; it just wants its cut of the more than $93 billion generated from what it alleges was unauthorized genetic engineering.

Bayer’s moral authority in this dispute is nonexistent. The company was a core subsidiary of IG Farben, the cartel that supplied Zyklon B for Nazi extermination camps. Today, that same corporate lineage is suing over royalties on gene-engineering methods now used in deadly mass-injection campaigns.

Welcome to clown world.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Copyright 2026 Focal Points

Share