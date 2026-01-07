This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn has leveled explosive allegations against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, claiming that a lack of accountability regarding massive taxpayer fraud in Minnesota is linked to the Speaker’s own financial networks.

In a recent statement, the former National Security Advisor suggested that his private investigation into the “robbery” of American taxpayers led him directly to the door of the House leadership.

Flynn stated that he began looking into the lack of federal movement on the Minnesota daycare fraud cases.

His findings, he claims, point to a circular flow of capital involving Speaker Johnson’s Political Action Committees (PACs).

Flynn: “I want Speaker Johnson to do more. So we started looking at Speaker Johnson’s PACs and how many of his PACs turn money back around to daycare and healthcare clinics and that kind of stuff. It’s incredible the amounts of money and that’s one person, but he happens to be the Speaker of the House. So this is not a partisan thing for me.”

The allegations come at a time of increased scrutiny for Speaker Johnson. While the Speaker has recently pushed for healthcare reforms, citing “rampant fraud” in the Affordable Care Act as a primary concern, Flynn argues that the Speaker’s own financial backyard warrants an audit.

Critics of the Speaker have previously raised concerns regarding campaign finance, including a 2025 complaint by the Campaign Legal Center regarding the use of campaign funds for personal housing.

CLC wrote:

On August 6, 2025, Campaign Legal Center (CLC) filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging that House Speaker Mike Johnson and his campaign committee, Mike Johnson for Louisiana, violated federal campaign finance laws that prohibit converting campaign funds to personal use. Specifically, CLC’s complaint alleges that Johnson’s campaign has reported paying $12,500 to date — and appears to be continuing to pay $2,500 per month — to rent a Washington, D.C., house where Johnson resides, in clear violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) and FEC regulations.

However, Flynn’s allegations take the narrative a step further, linking leadership PACs to the specific fraud pipelines similar to those plaguing Minnesota’s social service programs.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Speaker Johnson’s office seeking comment and clarification regarding these allegations.

