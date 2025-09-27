This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Joe Rogan weighed in on the demented trend of pregnant women uploading videos of themselves to social media taking large doses of Tylenol simply because President Trump and the HHS Department have warned it may be linked to cases of autism.

Rogan pointed out that the Trump administration cited a Harvard study to support its findings. Scores of other studies, including one from Johns Hopkins have addressed similar concerns.

A White House fact sheet released Monday cited multiple studies, including the ones from Harvard and Johns Hopkins universities, showing there may be elevated risks of autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders, like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

However, women have been ingesting acetaminophen via Tylenol as a way of ‘owning’ Trump.

“I’ve been fascinated by these videos of pregnant women taking Tylenol to show Trump that they don’t believe in what RFK Jr. is saying,” Rogan noted.

He continued, “…that it’s somehow or another anti-science — when this science came from Harvard.”

“That’s where the study came from. He’s not making things up. And these people are like on TikTok — they’re pregnant women taking Tylenol,” an exasperated Rogan added.

As we also highlighted eralier this week, Nicole Sirotek, founder of American Frontline Nurses has claimed that a woman who is around 25 weeks pregnant even overdosed on Tylenol in an effort to “prove Trump wrong.”

The woman was reportedly rushed to hospital and may die from liver failure.

The pharmaceutical company behind Tylenol also privately acknowledged the likelihood of an association between its drug in pregnancy and neurodegenerative disorders like autism in children seven years ago, company documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation show.

“The weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me,” said Rachel Weinstein, U.S. director of epidemiology for Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, in 2018. Johnson & Johnson marketed Tylenol at the time but spun off its consumer products division in 2023 into a separate firm called Kenvue.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

