This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

After President Trump announced that the Health and Human Services (HHS) department is recommending pregnant women not take Tylenol owing to a potential link to autism, liberal women who are pregnant have taken to social media to post videos of themselves downing the medicine.

Trump made the announcement yesterday alongside RFK Jr, noting that the FDA will be “notifying physicians that the use of acetaminophen — which is basically commonly known as Tylenol, during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism.”

Trump added, “So, taking Tylenol is not good — I’ll say it, it’s not good. For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy, unless medically necessary.”

No sooner than Trump related this announcement, libtards began chugging the stuff down… to own Trump, or something.

Trump just read it out you retard. It’s based on scientific studies, not just his opinion.

A White House fact sheet released Monday cited multiple studies, including from Harvard and Johns Hopkins universities, showing there may be elevated risks of autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders, like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

During the Biden administration, the NIH recommended pregnant women “minimize exposure by using the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time” if they had to use acetaminophen.

But whatever. Now they’re just taking large doses of Tylenol for no reason, potentially harming their own unborn children, just because Trump advised them not to.

Absolutely moronic.

Nah, don’t actually wait for the reports and read them. Just screeee and upload videos eating Tylenol.

They did the meme.

Maybe Trump should have advised them to take as much Tylenol as possible, thereby assuring that they won’t take any.

These people need to be treated like naughty children.

