Nicole Sirotek, founder of American Frontline Nurses, shared the tragic story of a pregnant woman who allegedly overdosed on Tylenol in an attempt to “prove Trump wrong”

Nicole Sirotek, founder of American Frontline Nurses, claimed that she received a frantic 4 a.m. call from a distraught husband whose pregnant wife is now on a ventilator after overdosing on Tylenol.

According to Sirotek, the woman, who was between 23 and 25 weeks pregnant, attempted to ingest massive amounts of Tylenol in an effort to “prove Donald Trump wrong” after his recent remarks linking acetaminophen use during pregnancy to autism.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump on Monday announced that the use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, can increase the risk of autism when used by pregnant women.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tylenol is tied to autism, ADHD, and liver toxicity in children.

“Today, the FDA will issue a physician’s notice about the risk of acetaminophen during pregnancy and begin the process to initiate a safety label change,” Secretary Kennedy said. “There is a potential association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes, including later diagnosis for ADHD and autism.”

Following the historic announcement, pregnant leftists took to TikTok to mock Trump and RFK Jr.’s warning about the drug. As one will see, X users collected several videos of these snarky libs popping Tylenol pills while acting like they’re performing some act of defiance.

Talk about the height of arrogance with little regard for the little human being inside of them.

In a post on X, Sirotek wrote:

“Got a frantic call at 4am from a husband who was given my phone number via someone who had it. His pregnant wife is now on a ventilator dying of liver failure trying to “prove” that Tylenol doesn’t cause autism since this is trending in TikTok. He know has to make to make the tough decision to try and save an unborn baby that may not survive outside the womb at an approx gestation of 23-25wks. At the same time his wife won’t survive through the week and will never get to meet her baby This behavior is ridiculous. This woman hated Trump so much because of the HARVARD STUDY on Tylenol and Autism she ultimately killed herself by overdosing on Tylenol to try and “prove Trump wrong.” Her baby may not even survive either Her husband now may lose his entire family because of the craziness of liberal women chasing TikTok clout with TDS.””

In a follow-up video, Sirotek shared chilling details:

Sirotek:

“It’s going to be 6:00 AM, finally. For those of you who don’t follow me on Twitter, I recommend that you do. I got a very frantic call at 4:00 in the morning from a husband whose wife is now dying of liver failure on a ventilator in an ICU because she was trying to prove that Tylenol doesn’t cause autism—because of what Trump said. Mind you, that’s a Harvard study. Now, whether or not you believe the Harvard study is not the issue here. The issue is that she’s somewhere between 23 to 25 weeks, and she overdosed on Tylenol. She’s going to die. She’s not going to come off that ventilator. The guy got my phone number from somebody. Somebody gave it to him. I mean, guys, it’s early in the morning. I’m still in Hello Kitty sweatpants at the gym trying to work out. She’s going to die. Let me tell you something about Tylenol overdosing and death: if you aren’t administered the antidote, it is a very slow and painful death. Tylenol—as well as Benadryl and Aspirin—are the three most common OTCs that people will typically try to unalive themselves with, so don’t get censored. But now people are just taking massive amounts of Tylenol to prove Trump wrong. I mean, weren’t these the same people who put Harvard and Fauci and the pillars of science on a pedestal? And now they refuse to believe it. I don’t believe it’s going to do it either, but I’m also not going to go overdose on Tylenol. And it’s just so sad because he has to make the choice of them going and trying to emergency deliver this baby—and the baby may not survive. The baby is going to spend a long time in the NICU. Hopefully, the baby will survive. Remember, guys, premies have complications even if they do survive. I didn’t ask him if he had more children. Let’s say this woman did. They have more children, but now they’ve lost their mother. The baby’s not going to grow up with the mom. He’s lost his whole life if this baby dies too—all because of TikTok challenges. Everybody wants… well, not everybody, but maybe these crazy liberal women. They literally hate Trump so bad that she killed herself and her baby, potentially. I’m just like—I don’t even have words for this because it’s such a waste of life. It’s such a waste of life. This was a preventable situation. This situation didn’t even have to exist. It wasn’t like she woke up and was in a car accident, or something fell off a building and killed her. She willfully did this herself. I don’t know. What are you guys saying? I’ve got to stay off TikTok because that’s all the nonsense I keep seeing right now. I’m going to try and hopefully finish my workout in my Hello Kitty sweatpants now that I’m done helping. Well, I mean, probably not done helping this guy—he keeps calling. But I don’t know. Pray for these people, folks. Pray for them. They need help.”

WATCH:

The Gateway Pundit cannot independently verify Sirotek’s claims.

Skeptics online pressed Sirotek to verify the story, asking why mainstream media has ignored it.

“I would love to talk to the news about this situation and what is going on in hospitals. Remember I was the one who told everyone about what was going on in the hospitals in 2020. I was also the one who warned everyone about remdesivir and the Covid shot killing kids before the doctors finally caught on. I would love to go on @joerogan and let him know considering he’s had every doctor in but won’t get back to me. Or how about @jordan.b.peterson who has also spoke with the doctors but not the nurses? I had a scheduled phone call with him when he was on a book tour in Brussels which he missed. Or how about @tuckercarlson and his @tuckercarlsonnetwork? I’ve reached out to him and his network as well. Once again, he has spoken to the doctors but not the nurses. ’m down to talk to anyone that will listen, they just don’t want to listen to me because I’m “just a nurse”

Sirotek also responded to another comment that medical privacy laws prevent her from releasing identifying details without the husband’s consent.

According to the FDA and medical authorities, Tylenol (the brand name for acetaminophen) can cause overdose, which can lead to serious — even life-threatening — harm.

Aside from the fact that it can cause autism and ADHD, the FDA stated on its website:

Taking too much acetaminophen, also known as an acetaminophen overdose, is unsafe and can lead to liver failure and death. FDA has previously communicated to the public about how too much acetaminophen can lead to severe liver damage. That is why the agency has taken steps to reduce the risk of overdose by limiting the amount of acetaminophen allowed in prescription drugs, requiring label changes for over-the-counter drugs containing acetaminophen, and requiring manufacturers to take certain actions for prescription drugs containing acetaminophen.

