People are still losing feet and toes to ulcers when a $10 remedy could save them.

Standard treatment often fails and results in amputation.

But something remarkable often happens when patients try a compound called DMSO: 70% of patients heal completely.

The difference is life-changing. And hardly anyone knows it exists.

Why? Because DMSO is cheap, unpatented, and it threatens the wrong industry.

In 1961, a compound called DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) shocked doctors and took the world by storm.

It could relieve pain in minutes, reduce inflammation, heal wounds, and restore function to injured tissues.

It was safe and powerful—and completely unprofitable for Big Pharma.

So naturally, it was suppressed by the system and hidden from the people who needed it most.

The firsthand accounts and the research are absolutely astonishing.

DMSO has helped heal chronic pain, reverse long-standing tissue damage, rejuvenate skin, and even restore hair in chemo patients.

And it doesn’t just mask symptoms like most Big Pharma drugs—it addresses root causes like inflammation, poor circulation, and damaged mitochondria.

That’s why it helps with everything from brain injuries and autoimmune disease to tinnitus, tissue damage, and internal organ dysfunction.

One molecule. Endless use.

In this thread, we’re going to break down exactly how DMSO can revolutionize skin care and dermatology.

Using DMSO topically is highly effective.

And here’s the wild part:

Even when people apply it to their skin for pain, they experience “side effects” they don’t expect. Good things… like improved sleep, mental clarity, increased energy, and even healthier, younger-looking skin!

But the changes aren’t purely cosmetic. It’s biological repair.

Let’s dig in to some of the most incredible stories.

DMSO is legendary for healing burns.

Readers have reported electrical burns, kitchen burns, and sunburns healing with zero blisters, pain vanishing within minutes, and no scarring!

Readers with stubborn varicose veins said they faded—sometimes completely—in under a week.

Hemorrhoids? Gone!

Even vascular surgeons admit most procedures don’t last.

But DMSO works… and keeps working.

DMSO isn’t hype. It’s real biology—and it’s been covered up for decades.

Readers have reported DMSO helping with hard-to-treat skin conditions like:

• Psoriasis

• Hidradenitis suppurativa

• Seborrheic dermatitis

• Fungal & bacterial infections

• Mastitis

• Eczema

• Autoimmune skin diseases

• Radiation and chemo-induced skin damage

Some people even saw full healing. Others saw major relief where nothing else worked.

So why is DMSO so effective when it comes to skin conditions?

Here’s the science behind it:

In 2018, scientists discovered a hidden system under the skin: the interstitium. The interstitium is a fluid-filled network that regulates energy and waste flow.

This system can get blocked and DMSO appears to unblock it—restoring flow, nutrients, and cellular function across the body.

And it turns out, Chinese medicine may have known this system for centuries.

Interested in trying DMSO yourself but curious about its safety?

More than 2,000 studies and decades of use confirm DMSO is very safe!

What about side effects?

The most common side effects include mild skin irritation and garlic-like odor.

An allergic reaction to DMSO is pretty rare (occurring in around 1 in 2,000 people).

The most important thing to keep in mind is that you must always clean your hands and skin where you’re applying it topically. Never apply DMSO over toxins because it carries whatever it touches into the bloodstream.

From surgical scars to diabetic foot ulcers, DMSO accelerates wound healing and prevents infection.

One reader dropped a washing machine on his wife’s finger—ouch!

They soaked it in DMSO.. No bruise, no nail loss—and it healed in a week.

Doctors have reported faster healing in horses, humans, and even skin grafts.

Russian studies found that DMSO beat every standard burn treatment commonly used in hospitals. And it reduced pain, prevented infection, and accelerated recovery.

U.S. doctors used it in the '70s too—until the FDA cracked down.

Just imagine if this natural, safe tool was never withheld!

70% of diabetic patients with treatment-resistant foot ulcers fully healed by using DMSO.

Only 10% recovered using the standard care.

Let that sink in. Only 10%

Another trial with over 1,300 patients showed 95% success across wounds, ulcers, and burns—faster than anything else available.

DMSO should be in every medicine cabinet, every emergency kit, and every emergency room.

The powers that be have tried to bury DMSO because it threatened billion-dollar industries.

But the truth is out—and thousands are rediscovering its power.

Want to see all the conditions it helped (with photos and sources)?

Read the full article:

midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-revolutionizes-skin-care-and

One really cool “side effect” of DMSO is hair regrowth. A lot of people suffer from hair loss as they age.

And people who applied it for unrelated issues began noticing thicker, darker, richer hair. Even some chemo patients recovered faster!

Early treatment works best—but results were seen even years later. Which fits the pattern for DMSO whether it’s hair loss or stroke recovery.

Early Merck hinted at DMSO’s success treating acne.

Later studies showed major gains in eczema, pustular diseases, and psoriasis—especially when DMSO was combined with anti-inflammatories like heparin or steroids.

But high concentrations can irritate skin. So smart dosing is the key.

Wondering where to get DMSO and how to dose it for skin conditions?

According to multiple case reports, rare and difficult to treat inflammatory skin conditions like lichen planus and lichen sclerosis respond well to DMSO.

Some patients saw complete resolution within weeks—even when the diseases had been active for years.

Veterinarians have used DMSO with success for years.

They treat mastitis, flea allergies, dermatitis, and vaccine injuries in dogs and cats—with fast results and zero side effects.

In one case, a cat with raw, bleeding skin healed completely and stopped scratching in just days.

Fire ant, spider, even pit viper bites and stings can be treated with DMSO.

DMSO stops the venom damage, prevents tissue death, and reduces swelling and pain—often dramatically.

And yes, it’s been used on humans and animals alike.

DMSO may be the most powerful healing compound most people have never heard of.

And it threatens Big Pharma’s control—because it works, it’s cheap, and you don’t need a prescription.

Thousands are waking up to what’s been hidden from us.

It’s time to take back control of our health.

